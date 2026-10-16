Malibu cancels Oct. 17 waste collection event due to Bryson Fire

By The Malibu Times · Fri Oct 16 2026

City Hall remains closed, with no reopening date announced

The City of Malibu has canceled its household hazardous waste, electronic waste and document shredding event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, due to the Bryson Fire. Residents are asked not to bring household hazardous waste, e-waste or documents to City Hall. The building is currently closed because of the fire, and a reopening date has not been determined. For other disposal options, visit the city’s Recycling and Trash webpage. The cancellation notice did not announce a replacement date for the event.

The city urges residents to monitor fire conditions and evacuation information through the following resources:

City officials thanked first responders and community members for their cooperation and encouraged residents to prioritize their safety.