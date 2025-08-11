Malibu hosts household hazardous waste and e-waste collection event Aug. 16

The City of Malibu is inviting residents to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste at a community collection event on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s upper parking lot.

Proper disposal of HHW and e-waste helps protect the environment by keeping harmful materials out of local waterways, canyons, and landfills. Items collected will be recycled or disposed of safely in compliance with environmental regulations.

Accepted materials include water-based paint (up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip), used motor oil, antifreeze, automotive and household batteries, compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken), and electronics. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify their contents.

To ensure safety and efficiency, participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during drop-off.

“Events like this are an important way for our community to work together to protect Malibu’s natural beauty and keep hazardous materials out of our environment,” the City said in its announcement.

For more details about this and other recycling and environmental programs, visit MalibuCity.org/envirocalendar or call (310) 456-2480, ext. 390.

