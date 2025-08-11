Wildfire season preparedness: Assistant Fire Chief Smith to present 2025 outlook at Aug. 11 City Council Meeting

As part of Malibu’s ongoing wildfire season preparedness efforts, LA County Fire Department Assistant Chief Drew Smith — recognized nationally as one of the top fire behavior analysts — will deliver a comprehensive 2025 fire season outlook at the upcoming Malibu City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 11.

Chief Smith’s presentation will provide a detailed overview of the current and anticipated regional fire risk levels, expected seasonal weather patterns such as temperature, humidity, and wind conditions, and how these factors contribute to wildfire threats in Malibu and surrounding areas. In addition, the briefing will highlight local wildfire preparedness initiatives, including collaboration with fire agencies, community outreach programs, and updated emergency response protocols designed to keep residents safe.

Importantly, Chief Smith will share practical safety tips and personal preparedness advice to help community members reduce risk and respond effectively should a wildfire occur. This session serves as a valuable opportunity for Malibu residents to gain critical knowledge on wildfire hazards as the fire season intensifies.

The presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall and will also be accessible remotely via Zoom to ensure broad community participation. For those unable to attend live, the event will be streamed live and made available on demand on the City of Malibu’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@CityofMalibu/streams.

Residents are encouraged to tune in, stay informed, and take proactive steps to protect their homes and families during the 2025 wildfire season.

Like this: Like Loading...