Mountain lion shot and killed after reported attack on 11-year-old girl in Malibu

Authorities shot and killed a mountain lion Sunday evening after an 11-year-old girl was reportedly attacked outside a Malibu home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

The incident occurred around 5:42 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 32500 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Deputies responded to reports of an animal attack and found the child with a bite wound to the arm. Officials said she had been feeding chickens outside moments before the encounter.

The girl was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, according to LASD’s Lost Hills Station.

Deputies located the mountain lion near the property and contained it until officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived. The animal was then shot and killed.

DNA samples were collected from the young victim and will be compared to genetic material taken from the mountain lion to confirm its involvement in the attack.

A large response from emergency crews was seen in the area as officials worked to secure the scene and track the big cat.

While mountain lion sightings are not uncommon in the Santa Monica Mountains region, direct attacks on humans are rare. Wildlife officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s incident.

