City of Malibu appoints Richard A. Rojas, Jr. as Deputy City Manager

The City of Malibu has officially appointed Richard A. Rojas, Jr. as Deputy City Manager on Aug. 8, bringing experienced leadership and stability at a pivotal time in the City’s recovery.

Rojas has been serving as Interim Deputy City Manager since May 5, offering more than 18 years of public administration expertise, including five years in city management. His background includes work in organizational strategy, policy innovation, economic development, and civic engagement—skills that will be essential as Malibu continues to rebuild and strengthen city operations.

Prior to joining Malibu, Rojas served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Rosemead and Deputy City Manager for the City of Norwalk. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master’s in City and Regional Planning from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He is also a graduate of leadership programs at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and Stanford University, and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Rojas will oversee a range of city operations and initiatives, working closely with staff, community leaders, and residents to enhance public services and ensure transparency in local governance.

He can be reached at RRojas@MalibuCity.org or (310) 456-2489.

Like this: Like Loading...