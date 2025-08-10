City Manager appointment, housing updates on agenda for Malibu Council’s Aug. 11 Session

The Malibu City Council will meet Monday, Aug. 11, to consider a full agenda that includes housing policy updates, public safety measures, and reports on community programs.

The meeting follows two closed sessions held Aug. 5 and Aug. 7 regarding personnel matters, specifically the appointment of a new city manager. While the city attorney reported no actions from either session, Mayor Marianne Riggins confirmed that Ronda Perez has been selected for the role.

“With Malibu recovering from the devastating impacts of recent wildfires, consistent and capable leadership is essential,” Riggins said. “Ronda’s expertise will help accelerate the rebuild process while honoring and preserving the rural character and spirit that makes Malibu so special. We sincerely thank Interim City Manager Candace Bond for her service to the community, and we look forward to Candace assisting in the transition.”

According to unnamed sources, Perez’s prior history and employment separation with the City of Palmdale may have been discussed during closed sessions. However, the city has not confirmed any details, and it remains unclear whether her swearing-in will take place at Monday’s meeting.

As part of Malibu’s ongoing wildfire season preparedness efforts, LA County Fire Department Assistant Chief Drew Smith — recognized nationally as one of the top fire behavior analysts — will deliver a comprehensive 2025 fire season outlook at the upcoming Malibu City Council meeting as well. Chief Smith’s presentation will provide a detailed overview of the current and anticipated regional fire risk levels, expected seasonal weather patterns such as temperature, humidity, and wind conditions, and how these factors contribute to wildfire threats in Malibu and surrounding areas. In addition, the briefing will highlight local wildfire preparedness initiatives, including collaboration with fire agencies, community outreach programs, and updated emergency response protocols designed to keep residents safe.

Agenda Highlights

Key items for consideration include:

Second reading and adoption of Ordinance No. 526

Approval of warrants and meeting minutes

Proposed amendments to the Local Coastal Program and Malibu Municipal Code to implement Housing Element programs and update the Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance

Updates on the Small Business Micro Stabilization Grant Program

Presentation of the Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award

Approval of a professional services agreement for crossing guard services

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program updates

Allocation of parkland development funds

Review of the city’s speed safety system policy and investment reports for May and June 2025

The Council is also expected to extend emergency declarations related to conditions on Pacific Coast Highway, the Palisades Fire, and the Franklin Fire. Additional agenda items include amendments to service agreements, a bailment agreement with Los Angeles County, surplus property disposal, and a lease amendment for 23661 Pacific Coast Highway.

Special Business

Special business topics will cover discussions on indoor warning systems, meeting format and rules of procedure, an update on PCH wastewater infrastructure, and fee waiver requests from the Malibu Film Society and American Youth Soccer Organization.

The meeting will take place at Malibu City Hall and will be livestreamed for public viewing.

Like this: Like Loading...