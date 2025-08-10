Malibu Food & Wine Festival debuts

Festival created by Malibu residents promises star chefs, local flavor, and community spirit

Malibu’s culinary scene is getting a major new spotlight next month with the debut of the Malibu Food & Wine Festival, a three-day celebration of food, wine, and community at the picturesque Saddle Rock Ranch. Running Friday through Sunday, September 5–7, the event, created by locals, promises to bring together top celebrity chefs, award-winning wineries, local artisans, and families for an immersive tasting experience.

An exciting feature of the event includes interaction between attendees and celebrity chefs, including host Adam Richman, Duff Goldman, Jet Tila, Neal Fraser, Ricardo Zarate, Celestino Drago, and Malibu’s own Helene Henderson, just to name a few, who will be cooking and serving in the scenic setting. Michelin-starred chefs, James Beard winners, and Food Network personalities will cook and serve their own dishes on-site, offering a rare opportunity for attendees to meet and interact with culinary greats.

Friday and Saturday events run from 6–10 p.m. (with early access at 5 p.m. for premium ticket holders), while Sunday’s family-friendly day runs 1–5 p.m. (12 p.m. early admission). “Sunday is for all ages,” Levy emphasizes. “We’re parents, too, and we believe in making space for families.”

“This is the kickoff year,” said Malibu resident Lauren Rae Levy, co-founder of the festival along with her husband, celebrity chef Marcel Vigneron, winner of TV’s “Last Chef Standing.” The Malibu resident of 11 years, is also a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, the festival’s charity partner. A portion of proceeds will go directly to the nonprofit to help make up for the cancellation of its annual Chili Cook-Off, BGCM’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The Chili Cook-Off has also long been considered Malibu’s signature social gathering. “This is a moment for the community to come together again,” Levy says. “There’s been so much disruption—between fires, evacuations, and events being canceled. We need that feeling of togetherness. And food is a universal language. What better way to connect than over a great meal?”

“When that event was canceled, I asked if our festival could step in as a solution. The answer was yes, and we’ve rallied ever since.” “As our community continues to heal from the Franklin and Palisades Fires, BGCM is proud to be part of an event that brings hope and connection to Malibu while supporting long-term recovery through our Community Recovery Services,” said Kasey Earnest, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

Each day of the festival includes seven to eight wineries, a champagne and caviar lounge, and multiple spirits activations. There are three tiers of tickets (excluding Family Day), with general admission starting at $300. All tastings, beverages, parking, and live DJ entertainment are included. For an exclusive experience, guests can purchase a VIP six-course tasting dinner with wine pairings. On Friday, the dinner will be hosted by chef Marcel Vigneron and Hawaii’s Roy Yamaguchi. Saturday’s dinner features Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, well-known from television and their acclaimed restaurants.

Vigneron commented, “For me, food has always been the catalyst for community, and with tourism slowing in the aftermath of the fires, this festival is a celebration of Malibu and the spirit and flavors of California. I am grateful we are able to bring our community together, as I believe events like this are the best way forward.”

That sentiment was echoed by another partner in the event. Rob Pausmith said, “As a proud Malibu native, I’m beyond thrilled to be a partner of Malibu Food & Wine… bringing this incredible opportunity to celebrate flavors and spirit and to bring our community together in a truly meaningful way.”

While the chef lineup draws national and international names, supporting the local community remains a core value. “We didn’t want to create a separate ‘support local’ area,” says Levy. “Instead, local businesses are integrated with our star chefs, shoulder to shoulder. They’re marked with a ‘Taste of Malibu’ banner so guests can give them the extra love they deserve.” About 8–10 vendors are from Malibu, with one from nearby Topanga. All were selected in part because they were impacted by recent fires and evacuations.