Letter to the Editor: The new wildfire camera in Corral Canyon

By Letter to the Editor · Sat Oct 17 2026

Dear Malibu Times team, I read your story on the new AI-powered camera in Corral Canyon and how it strengthens wildfire detection as part of UC San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia network. It is encouraging to see residents and researchers working together so that smoke can be spotted earlier, day and night, in canyons where the first minutes decide so much. After the Franklin and Palisades fires, it is good to read about practical steps that give neighbors a little more time.

I'm Michael Braun. I served with the USK, the Bavarian police unit for riots and large-scale public order, and today I work in executive protection as founder of MSB Protection, a licensed private patrol operator in California. Much of our work happens in the hills and canyons around Los Angeles, and we have learned that early warning shapes everything that follows, from evacuation routes to who checks on the older neighbor down the road.

Thank you for the careful coverage of Malibu’s recovery and preparation. Warm greetings from Los Angeles.

Michael Braun, LA County