Four circuits in central and western Malibu could be affected; residents urged to prepare for outages and possible evacuations

Southern California Edison may shut off power to portions of central and western Malibu beginning at midnight Thursday, Oct. 15, as hot, dry weather and Santa Ana winds increase wildfire danger. The utility notified the City of Malibu that its Cuthbert, Galahad, Maguire and Merlin circuits are being considered for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, intended to prevent electrical equipment from igniting fires during dangerous weather. The city’s Oct. 13 notice identifies potential shutoffs; it does not confirm that power will be disconnected.

According to the city’s notice, the National Weather Service forecasts hot, dry conditions and Santa Ana winds from Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Friday, Oct. 16, with mountain gusts reaching as high as 70 mph. The strongest winds and highest temperatures, in the upper 80s and 90s, are expected Thursday and Friday. Any new fire could exhibit extreme behavior under those conditions.

Residents are urged to prepare for overlapping disruptions, including loss of electricity, cellular service and traffic signals, as well as the possibility of fires and evacuations.

SCE will notify customers directly. Residents can look up their circuits and monitor outage and restoration information on the utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoff webpage.

If power is shut off, restoration may take eight hours or longer after winds subside because crews must inspect electrical lines and equipment before safely restoring service, the city cautioned.

Residents should charge phones and other devices, keep vehicle gas tanks full and gather emergency supplies, including food, water, medications and essential documents. Households should review evacuation routes and identify locations where family members can reunite if separated.

The city encouraged older adults, people with disabilities and horse owners to consider leaving early, and asked residents to check on vulnerable neighbors who may need help preparing or relocating.

Drivers must come to a complete stop at malfunctioning traffic signals. Residents should also use extreme caution with landscaping tools, power garden equipment and other activities that could produce sparks. Smoke should be reported immediately by calling 911.

Because cellular service could be interrupted, the city recommends keeping a battery-powered radio available or using a vehicle radio to follow emergency information, including local broadcasts on KBUU 99.1 FM.

Residents can also monitor Watch Duty and Los Angeles County’s emergency website, and sign up for county emergency notifications and City of Malibu alerts.

The city’s Fire Preparedness Quick Guide provides additional information to help households prepare before dangerous conditions peak.