Search continues for the Malibu City Manager

The City of Malibu released a statement in regards to the recruitment and appointment for a permanent position of a new City Manager.

The position has been vacant since the departure of the former City Manager Reva Feldman. Feldman announced her immediate resignation on May 1, 2021.

“The City Council has interviewed multiple experienced candidates and understands that the community is eager to have a permanent City Manager appointed and the City Council is equally eager to do so,” the statement reads. “Nonetheless, the City Council has determined that a further search effort is required to identify the most qualified and well-suited candidate to serve the Malibu community.”

The statement says while the recruitment process is ongoing, Steve McClary continues to serve as interim City Manager.

“The Council is grateful for Mr. McClary’s continued service, the City will announce any new developments as they occur,” the statement continues.

While Ruthie Quinto is currently serving as Interim Assistant City Manager, the City also advertised a position opening for the Assistant City Manager.

According to the website, the City Manager is appointed by and serves the City Council and is responsible for the administration of City resources and City operations in accordance with the Malibu Municipal Code. The City Manager provides professional leadership, management and execution of all City Departments, programs, and services.

The City Manager administers and executes City Council policy, presenting recommendations and information to enable the City Council to make decisions on matters of policy, responding to all inquiries and requests of citizens, disseminating information regarding City activities, and providing input on regional, State and Federal issues that affect the City of Malibu.

