Joe Klein 1953-2024

Our wonderful friend Joe Klein passed away last weekend from pneumonia after a long illness while visiting family in Phoenix.

Joe and his mom, dad, and sister arrived in Malibu in the early 70s and lived on Latigo Beach; a dozen years later, Joe moved to Malibu Road and maintained his recording studio, LA Trax, in Hollywood. Joe loved Malibu and was devoted to his keen musical marketing talents, whereby he achieved over 13 Gold Records, 20 plus Emmys, and dozens of other professional accolades.

Joe was a true genius in every sense, both technically and artistically!

In 1986, on a whim, he wrote and produced the catchy “Christmas in Malibu” song with an accompanying video featuring the Radudes, using local Malibu surfer dudes who could carry a tune! Joe was blessed with a larger-than-life personality and an over-the-top sense of humor … but most importantly, he was a very loyal friend!

We love you, Joe!!!

