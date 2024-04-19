Glenn R. Harvey 1951-2024

Glenn Ray Harvey, age 72, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on March 22, 2024, after a hard, long-fought battle against an infection.

Glenn was born on September 13, 1951, to Royal Harvey and Margaret Wood in Santa Monica, California. He spent his childhood in Venice, California, before moving to Malibu, California, in 1976. In 1996, Glenn relocated his family to Santa Barbara, California, where he lived until 2024.

Glenn’s successful professional life as a business entrepreneur and general contractor eventually led him to build, own, and operate several businesses, including Glenn Harvey Construction, Co., Santa Monica Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., Malibu Refrigeration, Air Conditioning & Heat Inc., and the Lodge at Sandpoint, Inc.

Glenn had many hobbies, including construction projects, riding motorcycles, rebuilding cars, horseback riding, tennis, pickleball, boating, fishing, skiing, surfing, road trips, going to the beach, spending time with his dog Ranger, and entertaining his friends and family with festive gatherings.

Those closest to Glenn describe him as a larger-than-life man who fiercely loved his family. Glenn leaves behind the love of his life and long-time partner, Leslie Wood, his son, Michael Harvey, his two daughters, Jacqueline and Amanda Harvey, and grandchildren, Manuel and Sierra Harvey.

Glenn was predeceased by his grandmother, Margaret Reinhart, his mother, Margaret Wood, stepfather, Charles King, and brother-in-law, Dmitri Wood.

Services will be held in Santa Barbara, California, on May 4, 2024. For those seeking additional information on the time and place of the service to celebrate Glenn Harvey’s life, please contact his daughter, Jacqueline Harvey, at jnharvey1515@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal shelter, a cause Glenn felt strongly about.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...