Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | April 22

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
80

Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Presentation of City Tile to Parker Davis for Seven Years of Service to the City of Malibu.
  2. Proclamation Declaring April 21-27, 2024 National Volunteer Week.
  3. Presentation on the City of Malibu’s New Development Application Portal.

New Items: 

  1. Floodplain Variance – 19750 Pacific Coast Highway
  2. Acceptance of Westward Beach Road Shoulder Repair Project
  3. City-County Municipal Services Agreement with the County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control Department
  4. Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway
  5. Housing Element Code Amendments

Ordinances and Public Hearings:

  1. 2024 Wastewater and Recycled Water Rate Study and Proposed Rates

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business: 

  1. Formula Retail Clearance Process.

Council Items: 

  1. None.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.