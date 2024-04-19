Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | April 22

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of City Tile to Parker Davis for Seven Years of Service to the City of Malibu.
- Proclamation Declaring April 21-27, 2024 National Volunteer Week.
- Presentation on the City of Malibu’s New Development Application Portal.
New Items:
- Floodplain Variance – 19750 Pacific Coast Highway
- Acceptance of Westward Beach Road Shoulder Repair Project
- City-County Municipal Services Agreement with the County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control Department
- Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway
- Housing Element Code Amendments
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- 2024 Wastewater and Recycled Water Rate Study and Proposed Rates
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- Formula Retail Clearance Process.
Council Items:
- None.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.