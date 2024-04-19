The following incidents were reported between March 12 to March 24

3/12

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Moonshadows Malibu was broken into and ransacked. The victim said two pairs of headphones worth $600 each were stolen. There was no other damage made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/13

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Winding Way was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the driver side key hole was damaged. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Winding Way and PCH was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim said there was nothing missing from their vehicle. The window was estimated to cost $300 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/17

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked on Kanan Dume Drive was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim said the window was estimated to cost $1,500 to replace. The victim said an estimated $500 in miscellaneous items were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/24

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Rambla Vista Drive was broken into and the vehicle registration was stolen. The victim said they were unsure if there was anything else stolen ag this time. There was no security cameras available for evidence.

