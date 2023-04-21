Latest celebrity and high-dollar real estate transactions in Malibu

Hockey great Chris Chelios lists Paradise Cove estate for $75 million

First reported by the New York Post, three-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios is asking $75 million for the beachfront estate in Paradise Cove he bought for $6 million 20 years ago.

The gated property has 90 feet of beach frontage and includes a two-level contemporary four-bedroom main house with 3,795 square feet, connected by stairway to a one-bedroom beachside guest house. The residence features walls of glass, fireplaces, high ceilings, media room, multiple decks for entertaining, skylights, hot tubs, and a sauna.

Originally from Chicago, Chelios was one of the longest-tenured players in the National Hockey League, scoring a total of 185 goals and 949 points during a career that began in 1984 and ended in 2010. During that time, Chelios played for the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, and Atlanta Thrashers. Since his retirement as a player at age 48, he’s worked in the Red Hawks front office, joined various coaching staffs and is now an analyst for ESPN.

‘Superman’ actor Dean Cain’s home lists for $7.25 million

Actor Dean Cain, famous for playing Superman in the TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and hosting “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” listed his Malibu home just last week for $7.25 million with Brian Merrick at Coldwell Banker.

The Mediterranean-style house built in 1976 in Malibu Country Estates is gated with 3,302 square feet. With four bedrooms and five baths, it sits on a private cul-de-sac with 280 degree coastline and city lights views. The single-story structure features hardwood and natural stone floors throughout, a high-beamed living room with fireplace, spa-like primary bathroom, expanded outdoor entertaining space with pool and waterfall, and a terraced garden with roses, coral trees, and fruit trees.

Cain, 56, grew up in Malibu, attended Santa Monica High School, and graduated from Princeton University. After his professional football career ended early with a knee injury, he turned to acting and has racked up about 200 acting credits.

Cher re-lists Malibu mansion for $75 million — a $10 million price cut

Not every house can claim to have a climate-controlled wig room, but Cher’s does.

First reported by People magazine and other publications, Cher’s iconic Moorish/Moroccan/Venetian-style mansion, plainly visible from Pacific Coast Highway at Puerco Canyon, has now been re-listed for sale with a $10 million price cut — from $85 million to $75 million.

The star originally told Architectural Digest she decided to sell because, “Now it’s time to pass this magic on to others.”

Cher, 76, bought the vacant lot back in 1998, and built the estate from the ground up. The recently remodeled main house is 13,200 square feet with seven bedrooms, a private theater, an infinity pool, a tennis court, a separate guesthouse and an interior courtyard.

A pop icon for over 50 years, Cher has done it all — sold 100 million records, had her own shows on TV and in Las Vegas, starred on Broadway and in films, won an Oscar for Best Actress for “Moonstruck” (1987), and won numerous other awards.

Pop singer Avril Lavigne lists Malibu bluff-top house for $11.9 million

After just purchasing the property in 2020 for $7.8 million, pop singer Avril Lavigne, 38, has apparently decided to cash in, according to Dirt.

The 0.63-acre property on a so-called “flag lot” on the bluff above Zuma Beach has unobstructed ocean views and a long driveway. The 3,500-square-foot single-story contemporary home was originally built in the 1960s, but totally remodeled some years ago by Malibu developer/designer Scott Gillen.

The single-story main house has three bedrooms, and a detached guesthouse has an additional bedroom.

The singer/songwriter, a prolific recording artist since about 2002, is probably best known for the hit single “Complicated” from her debut album “Let Go,” which went six times platinum and earned five Grammy nominations. Lavigne’s latest album, “Love Sux,” came out in February 2022, and she’ll be on a European tour from April 12 to May 10.

