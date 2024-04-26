The following incidents were reported between March 7 to March 28

3/7

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victims left the key inside the camper shell of the vehicle but it does not lock. The victims returned to see their belongings, including two cellphones and a wallet, missing from inside the vehicle. The victim was notified of an unauthorized charge near Century City for $3,000. The suspects also withdrew $20,000 from the victims account. The victim was suggested to close their accounts for any further charges. There were no security cameras available for evidence. ￼

3/19

Grand theft

An estimated $18,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen from a visitor at Leo Carrillo State Beach. The victim left their camera gear near the photography shoot location, and upon return, they noticed their equipment was gone. There were no security cameras available for evidence. ￼

3/27

Petty theft

Two recycled trash bins worth $50 each were stolen from a property on Pacific Coast Highway. There were no security cameras available that captured the incident, but said the victim believes it was someone from the encampment nearby his home.

3/28

Petty theft

An estimated $40 worth of food was stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was seen walking around the food aisle, grabbed a few items off the shelves, and proceeded to walk out without paying.

