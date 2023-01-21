Malibu celebrity and high-dollar real estate monthly report

Tom Petty’s estate lists Malibu ‘Moose Lodge’ for $9.85 million

Tom Petty, lead singer and guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, passed away in 2017 at the age of 66. His estate listed his Escondido Beach house for sale for $9.85 million on Dec. 14, and TMZ later reported the estate had accepted an offer on Christmas Eve, though the sale is not yet complete.

The property includes a main house and separate guesthouse that was used as a recording studio on a .38-acre lot with 66 feet of beachfront. The main house, which he called “Moose Lodge,” was built in 1950 with three bedrooms and 2,200 square feet. It has a “cabin-like ambience,” according to the listing, which includes an antler chandelier in the dining room, and lots of knotty pine and brick.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Petty wrote and recorded many songs at the shorefront studio, including “Something Good Coming.”

“Tommy loved that the beach house was pretty much all original,” his wife, Dana Petty, told Architectural Digest. “I remember him writing so many songs there.”

Petty paid $6.8 million in 2010 for the place. He also owned another Malibu property that is not for sale: a longtime main residence in a gated enclave above Pacific Coast Highway.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were formed in 1976. He was also a member of the Traveling Wilburys and earned success as a solo artist. He sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. He and the band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Paradise Cove Estate sells for $91 million to beer heir and Oscar-nominated movie producer

A bluff-top mansion overlooking Paradise Cove sold for $91 million at the end of 2022, making it one of the year’s priciest Malibu deals — just behind the $100 million purchase of another estate nearby. The original asking price for the property was $125 million, according to Dirt.

As The Wall Street Journal reported, the buyer is Edward “Ted” Hamm Jr., an Oscar-nominated movie producer (“Get Out,” “BlacKkKlansman”), and heir to Hamm’s Beer. He’s also the widower of Hamptons socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm, who died in 2021 at age 41 from complications of Lyme disease.

The sellers were British video game programmer/director Jon Burton and his ex-wife Helen Musk, who paid $36.5 million for the 1975 home back in 2012. The couple spent millions on extensive renovations working with local architect Doug Burdge.

The Spanish Colonial-style residence on a 6.7-acre bluff-top parcel has about 340 feet of ocean frontage with sweeping views. The main house has six bedrooms and nine baths in almost 17,000 square feet of two-story living space, and a guesthouse with two more bedrooms.

The main house features ocean-view offices, a movie theater and a gym; while the grounds include a tennis court, 9-hole mini-golf course, infinity pool, lounging and entertaining areas, and a pathway down to the beach.

Pro basketball player Chandler Parsons bounces

NBA basketball player Chandler Parsons bought his Malibu estate in 2019, then listed it for sale in early 2022. Between 2011 and 2020, Parsons played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Atlanta Hawks before injuries caused by a drunk driver forced him into retirement.

Records show the property was purchased last month by Steven Fabos, founder and co-CEO of the Colorado-based Steven Charles-A Dessert Company, for $13.5 million. The original asking price was $17 million.

The 1.4-acre estate was built in 1990 and extensively remodeled over time. With 5,500 square feet, the two-story dwelling has five bedrooms and baths; and extras that include a glass-encased wine cellar, tropical landscaping, fire-pit lounge area, saltwater pool and spa, built-in BBQ and pizza oven, tennis court, covered pavilion with kitchenette and bar, and a detached guesthouse with gym, game room, movie theater and ocean-view roof deck.

Moroccan-style house with ‘Planet of the Apes’ view for sale

This house reportedly has a fabulous view of the beach where Charlton Heston discovered the head of the Statue of Liberty in “Planet of the Apes,” according to Dirt. It was also once the home of Gail Zappa, widow of Frank Zappa, as well as the home of “E.T.” screenwriter Melissa Matheson — ex-wife of Harrison Ford.

The property was purchased by Beverly Hills-based developer Sonny Astani for $9.6 million in 2013. He now wants $32.5 million for the 1.13 acres with an Islamic-Moorish-style house with 84 feet of ocean bluff frontage and deeded beach access.

Built in 1973, the residence is two-story with five bedrooms and 3,940 square feet. Some of the more unique spaces include a mezzanine library, a tower that’s been turned into an office/writer’s room, a playroom that’s “accessed by a secret door,” and a sunken conversation pit with a Frank Zappa signature serpent mosaic in the floor.

