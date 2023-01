Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene.

PCH closed in both directions at Tuna Canyon Rd https://t.co/ZDpMBzDmV8 — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 21, 2023



Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga.

Tuna brush fire update 2:14pm: forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. This will be our last tweet update on this incident. Enjoy the rest of this beautiful day Topanga. — TCEP (@TCEP90290) January 21, 2023

The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a one-acre fire on Tuna Canyon and PCH.

BRUSH FIRE | FS70 | 19056 W. Pacific Coast Hwy #Malibu | #LACoFD units are on-scene of a one-acre fire.#TunaFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 21, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...