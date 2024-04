We just completed an epic poetry workshop with Mr. Carrier’s MHS Creative Writing class. It was a full-circle moment for us, as we did our first workshop with these kiddos when they were in fifth grade! They are now Seniors and flying off into the world. It was a spectacular moment full of tears, laughs and earth-shaking poetry. Photos courtesy Jolynn Regan.

