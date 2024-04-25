Calendar for the week of April 25

THURS, APRIL 25

SECOND ANNUAL NORTH SANTA MONICA BAY STATE OF THE WATERSHED 2024

Join the North Santa Monica Bay State of the Watershed 2024 on Thursday, April 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at City of Malibu, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu. Hybrid option: Registered guests will receive a Zoom link from Eventbrite the day of the event. Link to register here: www.eventbrite.com/e/north-santa-monica-bay-state-of-the-watershed-2024-tickets-861204083597?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

MALIBU FOUNDATION GROUNDBREAKING EVENT AT SANTA MONICA COLLEGE

Join the Malibu Foundation on Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Santa Monica College in celebration of its groundbreaking initiative to address biodiversity loss by planting the first microforest at a community college in the country. Please RSVP of your attendance at info@themalibufoundation.org.

FRI, APRIL 26-APRIL 28

MHS THEATRE: ‘MEAN GIRLS’

Come out and support Malibu High School theatre’s next play, “Mean Girls.” The play runs from Thursday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28. Tickets are on sale now. Visit artsangelsmhs on Instagram for more info. The link to purchase tickets is in their bio.

FRI, APRIL 26

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK NIGHT HIKE

Discover the night-time magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park on Friday, April 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. During the 90-minute hike, participants will learn about the nocturnal surroundings of the Santa Monica Mountains. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Bring water, a headlamp or flashlight, appropriate shoes, and dress in layers. Reservations are required for this free event. The hike will be canceled in case of rain. For more information, visit the outdoor recreation webpage malibucity.org/1090/Outdoor-Recreation.

SAT, APRIL 27

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. The next workshop is on Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

SUN, APRIL 28

MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB TO HOST HIKE AND LUNCH

On Sunday, April 28, the Malibu Democratic Club is hosting a hike and lunch event. The hike begins at 10 a.m. at Charmlee Wilderness Park, 2577 Encinal Canyon Road. They will meet in the Charmlee Wilderness Park parking lot at 9:45 a.m., then gather for lunch at noon at Malibu Brewing Company, 30745 Pacific Coast Highway. (Each person is responsible for their own tab). You can attend one or both activities. RSVP required at https://tinyurl.com/3eaeavw2. For more info go to Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org.

TUES, APRIL 30

COASTAL VULNERABILITY ASSESSMENT WORKSHOP (VIRTUAL)

Join the City of Malibu at the upcoming public workshop on Tuesday, April 30, at 3 p.m., on Zoom to provide your feedback and discuss the next steps on the Coastal Vulnerability Assessment and projected impacts of sea level rise. Visit the virtual link to access the meeting. The recording of the first virtual workshop presenting technical results is available at Virtual Workshop Recording. Access the draft Coastal Vulnerability Assessment report, interactive GIS map, and additional information on our Malibu Coastal webpage (malibucity.org/859/Coastal). For inquiries, call (310) 456-2489, ext. 390, or email mbuilding@malibucity.org.

SUN, MAY 5

“CAPTURING LIGHT” MEET THE ARTIST

Blazing Star Arts Fused Glass will present a solo show and sale benefitting the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area from May 2 to June 30. The show, “Capturing Light — Fused Glass Art Nature,” features specially created, handmade fine art and functional art wares by the Western National Parks and Recreation Areas. Meet the artists on Sunday, May 5, for the Artists Reception, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas.

TUES, MAY 7

SMC TO HOST A FREE INFORMATION SESSION ON CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Santa Monica College will host a friendly, to-the-point information session about its High School Concurrent Enrollment Program (HSCE) on Tuesday, May 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Room 202, the Lecture Hall, at the SMC Malibu Campus, 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu. The campus is easy to access with parking readily available.

The session includes a free webinar that explains how the HSCE program offers students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to take college-level classes — for free — and graduate from high school with college credits. SMC staff will be available at the Malibu event to answer questions about the program and explain how to sign up for classes that will be offered during the summer session. For questions please contact the Malibu campus at malibu@smc.edu or at (310) 434-8600.

FRI, MAY 10

STATE OF THE CITY

On Friday, May 10, Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring will deliver the State of the City address, reflecting on the city’s highlights, challenges, and achievements from the past year and looking toward the year ahead. This highly anticipated event, hosted by the Malibu – Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the new Santa Monica College (SMC) Malibu Campus at 10 a.m. The SMC Malibu Campus is located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the Malibu Library. The event is free to attend, but space is limited, and RSVPs are required. The presentations will be followed by a public reception.

WED., MAY 14

‘1 IN 5’ APPAREL SHOWCASE

Community members can join Third Space Malibu in its “1 in 5 Apparel Showcase” from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 14 and support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu teens for their meaningful product launch around youth suicide prevention. Light bites and refreshments will be served to those who attend. This is an open invite to the community; no RSVP is required. RSVP at https://thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=27613.

TUES., MAY 21

‘SIP & SHOP’ AND MEET THE MAKERS AT THIRD SPACE

Community members can come to Third Space Malibu from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 21 to enjoy complimentary champagne and shop for local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know local creatives and the story behind their brands. RSVP at https://thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=26634.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING DAY AT POINT DUME NATURE PRESERVE

Get your hands dirty and feel good doing your part! This event held every second Wednesday of the month is to remove invasive plant species by hand-pulling. Bring gardening gloves, water, a hat, and sunscreen! Parking available at Point Dume Entrance (Limited two-hour free parking), Westward Beach County Parking Lot (hourly rate), and Westward Beach Road (free).

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

