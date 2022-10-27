Roundup: Latest Malibu high-dollar and celebrity real estate transactions

Kim Kardashian buys $70 million Encinal Bluffs estate

In the priciest residential sale in Malibu this year, billionaire Kim Kardashian, 41, ex-wife of Kanye West, recently paid $70.4 million in an off-market deal for an Encinal Bluffs estate. The property was once owned briefly by Cindy Crawford, who sold it to hedge fund manager Adam Weiss in 2018.

Relatively old by Malibu standards, the 7,450-square-foot Mediterranean-style house was built in 1944, but extensively remodeled twice over the years. The home is extremely private and invisible from the street, and features a pool, tennis court, and steep stairs down to the secluded beach.

Kardashian’s primary residence is still in Hidden Hills, where she also owns other properties.

Cher puts iconic mansion up for sale, asking $85 million

Not every house can claim to have a climate-controlled wig room, but Cher’s does.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, Cher’s iconic Moorish/Moroccan/Venetian-style mansion, plainly visible from Pacific Coast Highway at Puerco Canyon, is now up for sale with an $85 million price tag.

The star told Architectural Digest that she decided to sell because, “This house has been one of the greatest passions of my life. I have enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution, but now it’s time to pass this magic on to others.”

Cher, 76, bought the vacant lot back in 1998, and built the estate from the ground up. The recently remodeled main house is 13,200 square feet with seven bedrooms, private theater, an infinity pool, a tennis court, separate guesthouse and interior courtyard.

A pop icon for over 50 years, Cher has done it all — sold 100 million records, had her own shows on TV and in Las Vegas, starred on Broadway and in films, won an Oscar for Best Actress for “Moonstruck” (1987), and won numerous other awards.

Former Gap CEO drops $42 million on bluff-top estate in Encinal Bluffs area

Toronto-based businessman Glenn Murphy and long-time wife Stacey paid $42 million for a bluff-top estate in the western end of Malibu according to Dirt. Glenn was CEO of The Gap for seven years, and now runs his own investment firm, FIS Holdings. The couple is also well-known as philanthropists, donating millions to Notre Dame men’s basketball and mental-health causes.

The sellers were retired businessman Joseph Alibrandi and his wife Tunny, who custom-built the 10,500-square-foot house on three floors in the 1990s with an elevator, game and screening rooms, a gym, and wine cellar with tasting room. The property is part of a tiny gated community and has 281 feet of ocean frontage.

Co-founder of clothing brand Vince puts $28.5 million price tag on Point Dume bluff-top

According to Dirt, a new offering on Point Dume includes three parcels and two residences — one house is mid-century style hidden behind foliage and gates and has been remodeled by acclaimed architects. The second home is down a long driveway and needs substantial restoration and updating, but sits directly above Westward Beach. Both homes were built in the 1960s.

Owner Rea Laccone bought the first property in 2005 and the second just a few months ago.

Estate of one of Malibu’s first female surfers, Janet MacPherson, puts PCH property up for $2.6 million

Janet MacPherson passed away earlier this year at the age of 84 and was honored with a long, detailed obituary in The New York Times. MacPherson was one of the few women to take up surfing in the 1950s when she was still a teenager in New Zealand, and later moved to Malibu. She continued to surf into her 80s. During her time in Malibu, she managed to acquire a number of rental properties up and down the coast, and the house for sale is one of those properties.

The 2,100 square-foot PCH house is updated and has four bedrooms, separate studio apartment, and membership to La Costa Beach & Tennis Club.

