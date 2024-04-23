How to celebrate Earth Month in Malibu

The Malibu Times lists ways you can care for your coast this month and every month

April is an opportunity to celebrate Earth Month. From recycling to volunteering, there are unlimited ways to participate with family and friends and reduce your carbon footprint.

The Malibu Times gathered a few events being held here in Malibu as well as our surrounding communities to help donate your time to make a global impact.

The City of Malibu, Pepperdine University, Heal the Bay, and other organizations are holding a series of events in celebration of Earth Month, highlighting recycling, waste reduction, water conservation, and energy efficiency, and empowering the community to adopt sustainable practices. All events are free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, April 9, Pepperdine University held an Earth Day Fair where student and community organizations posted outreach booths, and educational events. The City of Malibu participated with an outreach booth, shared information about ongoing programs and upcoming events, and offered students and faculty the opportunity to connect with the environmental community outside the school campus. For more information, visit the website at pepperdine.edu/climate-calling/.

On Thursday, April 11, Pepperdine, the City of Malibu, and the Malibu Library held a special Earth Month Malibu Library Speaker Series featuring Rosanna Xia, Los Angeles Times environmental reporter and columnist. Xia will examine how environmental journalists today are writing about climate change and discuss lessons on how to turn complex issues into memorable and deeply felt stories. Xia will also introduce her new book, “California Against the Sea,” and share insights from her award-winning reporting on sea level rise. RSVPs not required to attend this free event.

On Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m., join the city’s virtual training on organics recycling, waste reduction, and proper separation of kitchen food scraps. The Organic Waste Recycling Program is an important way for the community to help address climate change and protect the environment. Participants will receive a free 1.9-gallon, dishwasher-safe kitchen scraps caddy that is easy to fill, carry, and empty. For more information, including the city’s online Zero Waste Guide, visit the webpage at malibucity.org/Organics.

On Saturday, April 20, Heal the Bay will be holding an “April Nothin’ but Sand Beach Clean Up” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Santa Monica Pier to celebrate Earth Month. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own buckets, garden gloves, a reusable mask, and water bottle. Heal the Bay will provide cleanup supplies for the first 300 people who are registered. To register, visit donate.healthebay.org. To learn more about upcoming events, visit their calendar at healthebay.org/events/.

On Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can wrap up their spring cleaning at the city’s free household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection and secure document shred day. Drop off latex paint, motor oil, batteries, and electronics, and bring confidential papers to shred onsite (limit five standard-size boxes per household). Located in the upper parking lot of City Hall. For more information, visit the webpage at malibucity.org/earthmonth.

On Tuesday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., the city is hosting a Firescaping Workshop class in partnership with the West Basin Municipal Water District, Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department. This free event will help Malibu residents learn the benefits and techniques of fire-resistant landscaping for home improvement. For more information and to register, visit the West Basin website at app.grammarly.com/ddocs/2426829216.

The City of Malibu invites all community members to attend the second annual North Santa Monica Bay (NSMB) State of the Watershed 2024 at City Hall to learn about local agency efforts to enhance water quality, increase water supply, and preserve wildlife and habitats. On Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. The city is hosting the event in partnership with Watershed Coordinator Melina Sempill Watts and the NSMB Watershed Area Steering Committee — including the cities of Calabasas, Westlake Village, and Agoura Hills — Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, and the Los Angeles County Flood Control District. To learn more about the North Santa Monica Bay Watershed Area visit safecleanwaterla.org/watersheds/north-santa-monica-bay/.

On Thursday, April 25, the Malibu Foundation will be holding a groundbreaking event to celebrate the planting of the first microforest planted at a community college in the country.

“With your participation and support, Los Angeles County can inspire the rest of California and the country. This day presents a chance to witness the collaborative efforts of Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica, and the Malibu Foundation,” Malibu Foundation Executive Director Evelin Weber said in a press release. “We’ll explore both the microforest at Santa Monica College and the microforest located on the median at 18th and Olympic. The median park is the first of its kind in the United States and one that is open to the public. The community can learn about the forest and participate in helping provide the community with increased environmental benefits.”

To learn more about the Malibu Foundation, visit themalibufoundation.org.

Residents are also invited to join the Dark Skies movement to reduce light pollution, which impacts nocturnal animals during International Dark Sky Week from April 2-8. This year, Dark Sky Week is scheduled to coincide with the 2024 total solar eclipse. The International Dark-Sky Association promotes solutions that allow people to appreciate dark, star-filled skies while enjoying the benefits of responsible outdoor lighting. Learn more about light pollution on the International Dark-Sky Association website at idsw.darksky.org.

The city will also be posting sustainability tips on social media throughout Earth Month. All of the Earth Month events are listed on the website at malibucity.org/EarthMonth.

