Malibu Farmers Market celebrates the spirit of pet adoption with its annual Paws for a Cause event

Dozens of adorable pups, old and young, show up in their best sweaters to get much-needed love

Animal lovers flocked to the Malibu Farmers Market on Sunday for the annual Paws for a Cause pet adoption event. Despite the rain, the unique gathering offered a heartwarming sight as furry friends, donning their cozy sweaters, eagerly sought their furever homes.

From playful puppies and kittens to graceful seniors and everything in between — Paws for a Cause is a special day filled with compassion, community, and culinary delights sponsored by the Cornucopia Foundation’s Malibu Farmers Market.

The DOVE Project was one of several groups providing information and dogs to be adopted at the Farmers Market Paws for a Cause event. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Patrick attended the Paws for a Cause event hoping to get adopted at the Malibu Farmers Market annual Paws for a Cause event on Sunday. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Mary Dolan, member of the Board of Directors for Pug Queen, holds Jesse, one of their pugs ready to be adopted at the Farmers Market Paws for a Cause event. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Mateo shows off his cozy blue sweater at the Malibu Farmers Market Paws for a Cause event. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

At the event, visitors were able to meet and interact with lovable animals up for adoption by many of the leading pet rescues in the LA area, gain valuable insights from experts in the field, and explore an exquisite selection of local gourmet foods, all while embracing the joy of giving back.

Debra Bianco, CEO of the Cornucopia Foundation and overseer of the Malibu Farmers Market, said Paws for a Cause celebrates the spirit of pet adoption and offers a new lease on life for animals of all ages and sizes.

“We encourage everyone in the community to bring a friend, come for lunch, shop to your heart’s content, and support a noble cause!,” she said in a press release prior to the event. “Let’s make a difference together at this one-of-a-kind event!”

Foundations such as The Pug Queen, Pawsitive Beginnings LA, Concerned Citizens Animal Rescue, Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue, All for Love Animal Rescue, The Animal Rescue Mission, DOVE Project, the Sam Simon Foundation, and many more were at the event, providing information and hoping to give a shelter pup a forever home.

Two pugs, Mateo and Jesse, from the Pug Queen, received many head scratches and compliments on their sweaters from visitors at the event.

“Mateo came from Mexico — he actually showed up on social media, and when we saw him first both of his eyes were very traumatized, and by the time we got him, he lost one eye, but we’ve had him now for about four months and he’s doing really, really well. He’s super healthy, he’s approximately 1 to 2 years old, he’s a beautiful little pug,” Board of Director Member Mary Dolan said. “The event is a great opportunity for people to see the amazing pugs they have for adoption. This is just a really nice event that gives us the opportunity to meet with people and hopefully find some new great homes for these guys.”

For Love Animal Rescue was one of several groups providing information and dogs to be adopted at the Farmers Market Paws for a Cause event. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Dolan said you can find Mateo, Jesse, and many more other amazing pugs on the pugqueen.org.

The Cornucopia Foundation was one of the first organizations to get hands-on environmental education into the schools of Southern California. To partially fund its mission, the Cornucopia Foundation in 2000 established the Malibu Farmers Market, which is dedicated to environmental stewardship, animal welfare, and philanthropy. Bianco has meticulously hand-selected vendors who not only produce the highest quality goods, but also share the foundation’s commitment to ethical practices and sustainability.

