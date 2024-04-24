Our Lady Of Malibu enjoys field trip to Paradise Cove



Children from Our Lady of Malibu Preschool, TK and Kindergarten classes, enjoyed an afternoon at the Paradise Cove tide pools during last week’s low tide. They have been learning about Marine Sciences through a weekly program, taught through song and art.

The children were thrilled to see the anemones, hermit crabs, rock crabs, sea hare, shells, and various seaweeds and other plants.

Each child received a beautiful laminated, fold out “Tide Pool Science Guide”, created and donated by Dawn Ericson, Manta Publications. These illustrated guides are amazing for the kids to have at home, so they can enjoy looking at the animals they saw, as well as the ones they didn’t see!

The Marine Sciences program will continue for several more weeks, at OLM, with topics such as local fish, pinnipeds (seals/sea lions) and whales! Photo courtesy Shari Latta.

