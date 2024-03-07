Eric F. Thrane 1953-2024

Eric F. Thrane, 70, of Osage Beach, Missouri, formally of Malibu, died peacefully on February 23 in Eldon, Missouri.

He was born March 26, 1953, in Santa Monica, California, the oldest son of the late Victor and Patricia Thrane, formally of Point Dume.

Eric was educated in local Malibu Schools and went on to be a very talented housebuilder carpenter.

He is survived by his two brothers, Marc Thrane of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Christopher Thrane of South Burlington, Vermont.

Service will be private.

