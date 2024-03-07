Entertainer Steve Lawrence dies

Lawrence and late wife Eydie Gorme’ lived for years on Broad Beach

In one of their hit songs, written by Steve Allen, “This Could Be the Start of Something Big,” Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme’ sing about lying on the beach alone in Malibu. The couple did that themselves after hitting it big in the entertainment world. The mid-century Broad Beach home where they lived for decades sold in 2017 for a reported $10 million.

Lawrence got his first big break as a singer hired by Allen for a late-night show Allen hosted in New York. The crooner gained fame in the 1950s with the hit song, “Go Away Little Girl.” His girl, singer Eydie Gorme became his wife in 1957. Gorme, his partner in life and as a singing duet, died in 2013 at age 84. The duo appeared on numerous variety and talk shows from the 1950s through the 90s. Lawrence served as a panelist on “What’s My Line?” for nearly two decades. He went on to make numerous appearances in comedic roles in movies and television sitcoms including ‘The Nanny,” “Two and a Half Men,” and had a supporting role in “The Blues Brothers” movies.

Lawrence died March 7 from complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 88.

