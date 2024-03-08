Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | March 11

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- None.
New Items:
- SUPPORT (Horvath)– GenAI Solution for Traffic Mobility Insights for PCH. Recommended Action: Ratification of Action Taken – Authorize City Manager to sign onto Joint Letter authored by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath requesting Department of Transportation identify Pacific Coast Highway for GenAI Solution for Traffic Mobility Insights
New Business (Continued):
- Strategic Plan Project Update (Continued from February 26, 2024)
- Mid-Year Commission Activity Reports (Continued from February 26, 2024)
- Senate Bill (SB) – NOT in California Act (Stern) SUPPORT
- Malibu Pacific Coast Highway Safety Projects Report
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Appeal No. 23-008 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 23-52 (Skatepark at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway; Appellant, 600 Spring LLC) (Continued from February 26, 2024).
Council Items:
- Proposed Advocacy for Changes to the California State Vehicle Code to Deter Excessive Speeding on PCH (Mayor Pro Tem Stewart and Councilmember Grisanti) (Continued from February 26, 2024)
