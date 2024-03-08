The following incidents were reported between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12

2/6

Vehicle Vandalism

A vehicle parked near the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road was vandalized and the damage was estimated to cost $500 to repair. The victim said they saw deep scratch marks around her vehicle. The security footage showed the suspect walking around her vehicle and moving his hand back around the vehicle. The footage was unable to get an accurate description of the suspect.

2/7

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near The Malibu pier was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key when surfing and upon return the key was missing and their credit cards and iPhone were stolen. The victim was notified of multiple transactions such as a $17,000 purchase at a Nordstrom and a $7,000 purchase at a￼￼￼ Apple Store. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

2/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. ￼ The victim was notified of an attempt to use their credit card for $3000, but the charge was declined. The suspects used the card at a Nike store in Santa Monica. The victim was able to locate their iPhone and vehicle keys at a construction site. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

2/11

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Lechuza Beach was broken into, and the window was shattered.￼ The victim said the window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.￼

2/12

Grand Theft

An estimated $1,000 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was described as a 22-year-old female and wearing dark clothes. The suspect cwas walking around the store, placing items in the cart, and walked out without paying. The security footage was uploaded for evidence.

