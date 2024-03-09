New Little League President John Alfano committed to league growth

New season will begin a little later than scheduled, but new president foresees bright future

Despite a gloomy false start to the season, Malibu Little League has very bright days ahead under the leadership of new Little League President John Alfano.

Originally scheduled for March 2, the 67th Malibu Little League season opener was postponed, while the season-opening parade was canceled due to “wet weather” and road closures in the city as a result of the storm that swept Southern California over the weekend.

“Almost 300 kids in Malibu Little League, plus parents, 600 parents, almost a thousand people will be affected by road closure,” Alfano told KCAL News.

Alfano will begin his tenure as MLL President, following his time as the league’s vice president. Alfano succeeds previous president Nick Shurgot, after Alfano and Shurgot helped navigate the league’s success following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alfano called the new position a “tremendous responsibility,” acknowledged the league’s history of success, and said he hopes to be the next step in the development of a special program for the families in the community.

“It’s [MLL] such a big part of our community,” he said. “My plan is to make the system better than it was, the league better than it was, I want to set myself up for success but I also need to set it up so when I pass it on to someone else they also enjoy success.”

Alfano explained that he is focused on creating an even better experience for kids, both in fun and engaging play but also coordinated athletic development to create better and more competitive ballplayers.

He said the plan is to maintain and advance the league’s upward trajectory since the pandemic. Plans for field improvement and maintenance will be continued, with plans for new scoreboards to be installed within the next month, banners being utilized to cover storage containers, and a concerted effort by the board and community members to promote the project of building the park’s new Snack Shack.

He praised the team of Malibu residents that continue to manage the league’s operations and have assisted in creating a successful program over the years.

New Malibu Little League president John Alfano (with blue LA Dodgers hat) is shown cheering at last year’s Malibu Little League parade. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“It’s not just baseball; it takes an entire village to make the league work,” Alfano said. “We have a marketing department setting up our Instagram and managing press releases, registry is a process that we need people to manage, we have a sponsorship program that raises a lot of money every year, we have to think of safety while maintaining our liability insurance, we have field maintenance crews, the list goes on and on and on.”

He explained that as the league grows, parent involvement, engagement, and volunteership is vital for keeping the league to the standard expected from the storied Little League program.

He said he expects and will urge parents to show their support beyond being fans of their children, but being involved as coaches, volunteers in the snack shack, and stewards for the league.

“If you’re going to do anything for these kids, do it with everything you’ve got,” Alfano said. “Know that the kids are watching every move that we make and if we want to create incredible kids, future leaders, we have to be the example. Roll up your sleeves, tighten your laces, and give it everything you’ve got. Watch amazing things happen. Push yourself, push your kids, and push those around you to make change happen.”

He will be returning as a coach this season, operating as new president, but above all, he is proud to be the father of three returning athletes in Malibu Little League. He hopes to be a source of inspiration and encouragement for every child in the league.

“My daughter, who’s 6, said her favorite athlete was me and gave me a hug,” Alfano said. “That moment there is the reason why I do all of this. I’m not an athlete, I’m a dad, but that’s who she sees me as. I want to be something like that to all of these kids, positive, a role model committed to doing something great and never failing to put in the effort for them.”

