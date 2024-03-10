MaliBUngalows exhibit showcases Shogher Baghdoud-Tilkian’s multi-faceted oeuvre 

Her art will be exhibited on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through March 10

By Barbara Burke

Her humble life began in Kessab, a small Armenian community in Syria. From the time she was a little one, Shogher Baghdoud-Tilkian was artistically inclined, amazing her parents with her innate ability to create beauty using most any item. However, Shogher had to make do without paints, improvising by fashioning artworks using the charcoal from the family’s outdoor stove, pressing flowers and leaves and designing mixed media works with everyday items.

“Wait for paints,” Shogher said, reiterating a mantra often uttered in her family. “My parents were teachers and that’s what they would say: I had to wait for paints due to our limited resources.”

Art is not Shogher’s only talent. She left home at 17 and earned an architecture degree focusing on urban planning at Armenia’s Architectural Institute of Yerevan, studying modern art and design as well.

Why hone in on urban planning?

“I always love to pursue difficult subjects to challenge myself,” she answers matter of factly.

Indeed — as one stands in the grand room at MaliBUngalows admiring her many works created in many media, Shogher’s multi-faceted talent both intrigues and impresses.

There are her daedal floral works that fascinate because they are fashioned only with pressed flowers, a fact that at first blush is difficult to believe as they are intricate, yet very elaborate, inviting onlookers to lean in and appreciate their detail.

“Do not place these works in direct sunlight,” a sign at the exhibit admonishes, emphasizing their fragility despite their compelling complexity.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams

In many instances, Shogher’s artistic and architectural acumen intersect within her pieces, such as in her tile mosaic entitled “The Future Belongs to Those Who Believe in the Beauty of Their Dreams,” an azure seascape juxtaposed with a promontory whose geometric details intrigue.

As if to define Shogher’s artistic career path, that work’s title aptly describes her life here in America. She has taught art and architecture at various schools throughout Los Angeles, acumen she developed when, after graduating magna cum laude, she stayed on at the Yerevan Design Institute working both as an instructor and a designer of public buildings and private residences. She is not only a petal collagist, but highly skilled in a variety of artistic media, from pottery, to costume design to three-dimensional mosaics that she makes utilizing recycled elements.

At first blush, her flower petal collages depict only gorgeous flowers. However, when one closely examines them, one sees glimpses of Shogher’s hometown in the background. A church spire or the linear outline of a building or home are nestled within the floral stems in the pieces’ backgrounds. Hers are inspirational works to be carefully viewed lest one miss important details.

From across the gallery, a portrait featuring a youngster’s confident yet curious gaze coyly beckons a viewer to come take a closer look — amazingly, although at first, one might think the work is a painting, it is another intriguing flower petal collage.

In the center of the room sits a very colorful circular chair with an accompanying ottoman. The furnishing began its life as Shogher’s son’s soccer chair, but now displays intricate patches with a segment of a T-shirt here and a frayed fabric element there — the chair displays Shogher’s admirable ability to marry art with utility.

“I love architecture, and I am so impressed that Shogher built her own house,” Derek Martin Schimming, representative of the Malibu Art Association said. “She’s also been a set designer and was a costume designer for two Armenian operas for a music society in Glendale.”

She is, Schimming added, illustrative of how impressive, dynamic and multifaceted the works by more than one hundred members of the Malibu Art Association are.

It’s a long way from Kessab, Syria to Malibu — 7,329 miles to be exact. However, Shogher still has family there and when ISIS invaded her hometown a few years ago, she sponsored a special art show to help the town rebuild. She also opened ThingsUnique Art Gallery in Burbank, where she teaches and sells art, jewelry, accessories, and furnishings. The venue hosts art exhibitions, music nights, and wine and paint experiences.

Another Shogher Baghdoud-Tilkian creation, a colorful circular chair with an accompanying ottoman sits in the middle of her exhibit at MaliBUngalows. The work was originally her son’s soccer ball-shaped chair. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT. Shogher Baghdoud-Tilkian stands in front of some of her floral works at her MaliBUngalows art exhibit. The artist’s works show just flowers at first glance, but other details can be discovered with a closer look. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

It’s all about community

Twenty percent of the proceeds of any sales of Shogher’s artworks displayed at MaliBUngalows benefit Teen Cancer America. At the opening reception, Vickie Katz, development specialist for that nonprofit made insightful and informative comments.

“Our organization was originally founded in the United Kingdom as the Teenage Cancer Trust by Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who.” Katz explained. “Teen Cancer America has been in Los Angeles for 12 years and we partner with hospitals throughout the United States to develop specialized facilities and services for teens and young adults battling cancer. To date, we’ve collaborated with 62 hospitals nationwide.”

The organization builds teen-friendly environments for the patients, Katz added, noting that patients from ages 15 through 39 do not get the same care as do those in pediatric or geriatric units with things such as psychological issues they experience while battling cancer.

Katz shared that unfortunately, she lost her brother to cancer when he was a teenager. By serving with Teen Cancer America, Katz fulfills her brother’s dream of serving young people battling cancer.

“I first met Lynn, who owns MaliBUngalows, at a Pacific Palisades Malibu Chamber of Commerce event,” Katz noted, adding that MaliBUngalows kindly donated beautiful flowers for a Teen Cancer America event. “When working in the nonprofit sector, it’s all about connecting with our community.”

MalibBUngalow’s colorful flowers are the common factor that led to Shogher’s exhibit as well because she was attracted by MaliBUngalows flowers when driving down Pacific Coast Highway one day. The flowers are perfect for her ornate, stunning flower collages and MaliBUngalows main room provides the perfect venue to display them and her other works.

Shogher’s art will be exhibited on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through March 10.

