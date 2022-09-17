Malibu’s high-dollar and celebrity transactions

Roma Downey and Mark Burnett ask $22 million for Malibu Colony home

As first reported by The Real Deal, Roma Downey and Mark Burnett have put their Malibu Colony property up for sale for $22 million. The property had been rented out for most of the past 15 years for as much as $100,000 per month. Downey had purchased the property for $3.7 million back in 1999, seven years before she and Burnett married.

With more than 30 feet of ocean front, the 3,800-square-foot 1963 Cape Cod style house was owned in the 1990s by film and television producer Brian Grazer. The interior of the three-story home with five bedrooms is “Shabby Chic” style with distressed wood and white slipcovers. The outside features a huge deck and plunge pool.

Downey, all but retired from acting, is probably best known as the star of “Touched by an Angel” and is the producer of various Christian-themed TV shows. Burnett, now chairman of MGM Worldwide Television, made his fortune as the reality show creator of huge hits like “Survivor” and “Shark Tank.”

Burnett sold an oceanfront house on Malibu Road last year for $11.7 million, but the couple still owns a home on Point Dume as well as a multi-acre bluff-top estate above Paradise Cove.

Actor Milo Ventimiglia of ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘This is Us’ fame buys in far western Malibu

Actor Milo Ventimiglia, 45, just dropped $4.4 million on an updated ocean-view ranch house on the land side of far western Malibu, adding his fourth property to a portfolio that already includes two LA homes and a place in Oregon.

The 2,500-square-foot single-story home with three bedrooms and a swimming pool, built in 1965, sits in a private neighborhood. It has a separate studio structure in the side yard.

The Orange County native began his onscreen acting career in 1995, and got his first big break with a major role in “Gilmore Girls” that lasted from 2001 to 2006. He continued to act steadily in TV and film, including playing Sylvester Stallone’s son in “Rocky Balboa” and “Creed II.” His next big hit was a starring role in “This is Us” from 2016-22; receiving three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Billionaire sells long-time Broad Beach vacation home for $22 million to former NFL player

A trust tied to the extended family of Marc Nathanson —recently appointed U.S. Ambassador to Norway — recently sold a vacation home on Broad Beach that had been in the family for 20 years. It was purchased for $22 million by Eric Bergeson, a former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons who is now a successful Salt Lake City-based hedge fund manager.

The 6,100-square-foot two-story Cape Cod-style house with 40 feet of ocean frontage was rebuilt in 2005 and featured in Architectural Digest in 2017.

Nathanson, 77, founded Falcon Cable TV in 1975 and sold it in 1999 for $3.7 billion. He and his wife Jane are prominent art collectors and philanthropists, and own Mapleton Investments. They’re well-known for supporting the LA County Museum of Art and other local institutions. The couple also owns a mansion in Montecito, a ski chalet in Aspen, and a primary residence in Holmby Hills.

