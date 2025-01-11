Preliminary hearing scheduled Monday for Fraser Bohm

Fraser Michael Bohm is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 13 at the Van Nuys Courthouse West. Bohm, 22, faces four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter following the Oct. 17, 2023 crash on Pacific Coast Highway that resulted in the deaths of four Pepperdine University students: Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams.

Bohm’s legal proceedings have experienced multiple delays. The Malibu raised Bohm last appeared in court in October. It’s unclear if his presence is required at Monday’s 8:30 a.m. session. Bohm’s defense attorney, Michael Kraut, contends that he was a victim of a road rage incident prior to the fatal crash and disputes claims regarding his speed at the time of the incident. Kraut says there is security footage that corroborates his claim of another driver who clipped Bohm’s car and that he was going 75. The prosecution maintains the car’s speed was higher and that Bohm’s actions were reckless, leading to the tragic deaths of the four students.

Bohm was released on $4 million bail in October 2023.

