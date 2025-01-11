Palisades Fire Update and Resources: Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.

Current Fire Status

Size: 23,654 acres

23,654 acres Containment: 11%

11% Structures Damaged or Destroyed: Over 5,000, including 426 confirmed homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades

Town Hall meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Palisades Fire continues to devastate Los Angeles County, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and dry vegetation. Firefighting crews remain committed to protecting public safety, battling the flames, and fortifying containment lines. The fire, which ignited earlier this week, has already claimed 11 lives and displaced thousands, with damage assessments ongoing.

Fresh Evacuations Ordered

On Friday evening, a flare-up prompted additional evacuations in neighborhoods from Mandeville Canyon to Interstate 405. Residents in these areas are urged to adhere to evacuation orders for their safety. Law enforcement has emphasized that those found violating curfews or entering restricted zones without authorization will face arrest.

Weather Challenges

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch in effect through Sunday evening, with moderate to strong Santa Ana winds expected to return mid-week. Wind gusts of up to 37 mph, combined with low humidity (15%), continue to create critical fire weather conditions, hindering firefighting efforts and increasing the risk of flare-ups.

Damage Assessment and Community Impact

The Los Angeles County and CAL FIRE Damage Assessment Teams (DINS) are conducting thorough evaluations of impacted structures. Malibu building inspectors are also performing rapid visual assessments to determine the extent of damage within city limits. Initial estimates indicate that over 5,000 structures have been destroyed or severely damaged, with many more affected by smoke and ash.

Public Safety Concerns

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that 22 arrests have been made for burglary, looting, and other offenses in the fire zones. Residents are reminded that a county-wide curfew remains in effect in all evacuation zones.

Emergency Services and Resources

Emergency Distribution Points

The City of Malibu has established multiple distribution centers to provide critical supplies and information:

Malibu Emergency Distribution Center Location: Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA Hours: Monday, January 13, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Supplies available: drinking water, masks, snacks, sunscreen, and minor first aid supplies



Residents experiencing disruptions in mail service can visit the USPS Heathercliff location at 29160 Heathercliff Road or call 800-275-8777 for assistance.

Family Assistance Center

Location: Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA Hours: Saturday, January 11, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Services include: Missing persons reports (LAPD on-site) Crisis response and mental health counseling (English and Spanish) Assistance from the American Red Cross and LA County Medical Examiner’s Office



Mental Health Support

Malibu Boys & Girls Club is offering in-person and virtual counseling services: English Intake Form: bgcmalibu.formtitan.com/temporary-services Spanish Intake Form: bgcmalibu.formtitan.com/spanish-temporary-services

is offering in-person and virtual counseling services:

Local Grocery Stores

All major grocery stores in Malibu are fully operational, including Pavilions, Vintage Grocers, and Ralphs.

Air Quality and Public Health

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has declared unhealthy air quality in affected regions, including Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, wear N95 masks, and keep indoor air clean by closing windows and using air purifiers.

A Do Not Drink Water Advisory remains in effect for parts of Malibu, including the Sunset Mesa and Big Rock communities. Bottled water distribution is available at 23533 West Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Utility Updates

Southern California Edison (SCE): Several circuits remain de-energized due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Several circuits remain de-energized due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs. SoCalGas: Gas service has been temporarily shut off to parts of Malibu, affecting approximately 15,000 customers. Residents should not attempt to restore service on their own.

Road and Traffic Updates

Pacific Coast Highway (PCH): Multiple intersections are experiencing signal outages. Drivers are advised to treat dark signals as four-way stops and proceed with caution.

Multiple intersections are experiencing signal outages. Drivers are advised to treat dark signals as four-way stops and proceed with caution. Road closures include sections of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Las Flores Canyon Road.

Ongoing Firefighting and Community Efforts

Governor Gavin Newsom has activated an additional 1,680 National Guard members to assist in firefighting efforts and support emergency response operations. The Governor’s office has also announced funding for displaced families and fire recovery programs.

The ATF Los Angeles division is leading an investigation into the fire’s origin. Initial reports suggest that the blaze may have started in an unincorporated area near the Pacific Palisades, but further details are pending.

How to Help

Residents and community members can contribute to fire recovery efforts by:

Donating to reputable organizations such as the Red Cross or the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund.

Volunteering with local shelters and food banks.

Providing housing or supplies to evacuees.

Resources for Residents

Emergency Alerts

Sign up for alerts at ready.lacounty.gov.

Monitor local radio stations and emergency broadcasts for updates.

Key Contacts

LA County Fire Department: www.fire.lacounty.gov

www.fire.lacounty.gov Malibu City Emergency Information: www.malibucity.org

www.malibucity.org CalFire Public Information: 800-427-7623

Donations and Volunteer Opportunities

American Red Cross: redcross.org

redcross.org California Community Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund: alfund.org

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and prioritize safety as firefighting efforts continue.

