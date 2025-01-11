Palisades Fire Update: Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

Progress, Resources, and Safety Information

The Palisades Fire has burned 22,660 acres, with containment holding steady at 11%. While the fire continues to move north-northeast toward the 405/101 interchange, it remains outside Malibu city limits. Thus far, 426 homes have been confirmed destroyed, with more than 5,000 structures damaged across Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Malibu building inspectors are actively conducting rapid visual assessments to evaluate structural losses.

Weather and Fire Behavior

Today’s weather offers some relief, with reduced winds at 3 mph (gusting up to 6 mph) and humidity at 34%, aiding firefighting efforts. Winds are blowing south-southeast toward the north-northwest. Fire crews remain vigilant as the blaze extends beyond the Franklin Fire burn scar.

Essential Resources and Community Support

Water Distribution:

Location: 23533 West Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265

Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Mail Services:

Temporary Mail Pickup: USPS Point Dume location, 29160 Heathercliff Road, Malibu

Proof of ID is required.

Family Assistance Center:

Location: Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Hours: Friday, January 10 (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Saturday, January 11 (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Services: Missing persons reporting, mental health support, and more

Contact: (310) 837-5186

Mental Health Support:

Provider: Malibu Boys and Girls Club

Service: In-person and virtual counseling in English and Spanish

Forms: English | Spanish

Health and Safety Updates

Health Advisory:

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has prohibited the use of powered air blowers (including electric and battery-operated) due to fire ash and airborne particulate hazards.

Boil Water Notice:

A mandatory boil water notice remains in effect for:

Sunset Mesa community

Malibu coastal areas from Topanga Canyon Road to Carbon Canyon Road, including Big Rock and Carbon Mesa

Residents are advised to drink only boiled or bottled water. Contact LACWD at (800) 675-4357 for updates.

Air Quality Warning:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has declared unhealthy air quality across northwest coastal Los Angeles County. Recommendations:

Stay indoors, especially for sensitive groups (e.g., those with heart/lung conditions, children, and the elderly).

Use air conditioners with recirculation settings.

Avoid fireplaces, candles, and vacuuming. Clean surfaces with damp cloths.

Wear N95 or P100 masks if venturing outdoors.

Utility and Transportation Updates

Power:

Southern California Edison (SCE) has de-energized several circuits due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS):

Affected Circuits: Serra, Nicholas, Merlin, Maguire

Natural Gas:

Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) has shut off service in Malibu from Neptune’s Net to Pepperdine University, affecting approximately 15,000 customers. Restoration requires in-home safety inspections.

Traffic Signals:

Dark Signals: PCH & Carbon, PCH & Rambla Pacifico, PCH & Las Flores, PCH & Big Rock, PCH & Topanga Canyon

PCH & Carbon, PCH & Rambla Pacifico, PCH & Las Flores, PCH & Big Rock, PCH & Topanga Canyon Flashing Signal: PCH & Corral Canyon

Drivers should treat dark signals as four-way stops.

Road Closures:

Key closures include:

PCH & Entrada (Westbound)

Malibu Canyon/Piuma (Southbound)

PCH/Malibu Canyon (Eastbound and Westbound)

A full list of closures is available at Genasys Evacuation Zones.

Evacuations and Shelters

Current Evacuations:

Mandatory orders are in effect for zones MAL-C11-A, MAL-C111-B, MAL-C112-B, and others. Adjacent zones remain under evacuation warnings.

Evacuation Centers:

Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, Westlake Village, CA El Camino Real Charter High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA

Donations and Support

Emergency Relief Fund:

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu has established an emergency relief fund at BGCMalibu Emergency Fund. Other organizations accepting donations include:

Insurance Support Workshops:

Hosted by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara:

Location: Santa Monica College, 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA

Dates: Saturday, January 18 (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM); Sunday, January 19 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Appointments: Call (800) 927-4357

Community Meeting

The LA County Fire Department will host a community meeting on January 11 at 6:30 PM. Attend in person or virtually:

In-person Locations: Calvary Westlake (5495 Via Rocas, Westlake Village, CA) or Oaks Gymnasium (31749 LA Tienda Road, Westlake Village, CA)

Calvary Westlake (5495 Via Rocas, Westlake Village, CA) or Oaks Gymnasium (31749 LA Tienda Road, Westlake Village, CA) Livestream: CAL FIRE YouTube

Resources

Residents are encouraged to stay informed, follow safety guidelines, and reach out to available resources during this critical time.

