Malibu CERT Provides Critical Support Amid Fires and Boil Water Notice

As the Palisades Fire and other fires throughout Los Angeles continued to rage in the canyons throughout the area and residents in eastern and central Malibu were under a boil water notice, the City of Malibu and CERT operated an emergency supply distribution center at Equestrian Park on Merritt Drive on Jan. 11.

The Malibu Times caught up with Tim Horton and Rich Garvey of CERT.

Horton shared that on Jan. 11, the center was very helpful to residents.

“T Mobile put out a wifi signal and had a community services vehicle that helped citizens charge up their phone for free and the company also provided free external phone batteries.” Horton said. “The distribution center is quite an operation, offering citizens ample supply of water, snacks and cups of ramen as well as first aid kits, personal hygiene kits and PPE’s such as goggles, masks and gloves.”

Going forward, CERT is continuing to collaborate with the City to provide emergency assistance.

“Malibu CERT is deployed and will activate an emergency supply center along with the City of Malibu on Jan. 13 at the equestrian park at 6225 Merritt Drive near Malibu High School.” Horton stated. “The center will be open from 10am to 4pm and will provide masks, sunscreen, chapstick, water and information, including up-to-date press releases.”

As first responders continue to fight the frenetic fires, assistance continues to help those affected in Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

Meanwhile, the National Guard is in Pacific Palisades in a law enforcement capacity and World Central Kitchen is in Palisades helping to provide meals, according to several sources.

As of Jan. 11, there was a do not drink water advisory in effect from the Sunset Mesa community from Topanga Beach and Coastline Drive north to Short Heights Drive and for Malibu Coastal areas from Topanga Canyon Road to Carbon Canyon Road, including Big Rock community and the Carbon Mesa community, according to Los Angeles County Water District. Citizens wanting more information concerning the need to only drink boiled water or bottled water can call the LACWD customer service line at (800) 675-4357 or the State Water Resource Control Board at (818) 551-2004 during business hours or (213) 210-7100 after hours.

CERT and the City of Malibu Emergency supply center at Equestrian Park offers relief to residents as Palisades Fire rages, with free essentials, Wi-Fi access, and updates for affected communities. Photos courtesy of Tim Horton

