Palisades Fire Update: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 a.m.

The Palisades Fire, now the largest of six active wildfires in the Los Angeles region, has expanded to 21,596 acres with containment at just 11 percent. This ongoing emergency has led to significant evacuations, widespread destruction, and mounting concern for public safety as flames approach heavily populated areas such as Brentwood and Encino.

New Evacuation Orders and Fire Behavior

Late Friday evening, the fire shifted eastward, prompting the issuance of new evacuation orders for residents in Brentwood and parts of Encino. Los Angeles County spokesperson Jesus Ruiz described the development as “significant” and emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the fire’s rapid growth threatens densely populated areas.

As of now, over 5,000 structures have been confirmed damaged or destroyed, with Malibu and Pacific Palisades among the hardest-hit regions. Rapid visual assessments by Malibu building inspectors continue, with a complete damage tally pending. The fire’s spread has exceeded the burn scar of the 2021 Franklin Fire but has not yet advanced further into Malibu city limits.

Fatalities and Displacement

Officials provided a virtual update on Friday, Jan. 10, regarding the devastating fires across the Los Angeles region. The blazes have tragically claimed at least 11 lives and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. According to Cal Fire, more than 37,000 acres have burned collectively—an area exceeding the size of San Francisco. Among the ongoing fires, the Eaton Fire has charred 14,000 acres and is currently 15% contained.

Critical Weather Conditions and Firefighting Efforts

Firefighting crews remain focused on establishing and strengthening containment lines while prioritizing public safety and the protection of structures. However, weather conditions are complicating these efforts.

North-to-northeast winds are forecast to increase through Saturday evening, with the National Weather Service issuing a Fire Weather Watch effective from 6:00 PM Saturday through 6:00 PM Sunday. Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to return on Tuesday and Wednesday, heightening the risk of further flare-ups. Low humidity levels and sunny skies persist, contributing to critical fire weather conditions.

School Closures and Curfews

The Los Angeles Unified School District has canceled classes for all schools in the affected areas. Additionally, a nighttime curfew from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM is being strictly enforced in evacuation zones. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has warned that anyone found in these areas will face misdemeanor charges.

Community Support and Resources

To assist those affected, multiple resources have been established:

Family Assistance Centers : Operated by the City of Los Angeles, these centers provide information, support, and mental health services. The Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, located at 2551 Motor Ave., is among the primary sites.

: Operated by the City of Los Angeles, these centers provide information, support, and mental health services. The Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, located at 2551 Motor Ave., is among the primary sites. Mental Health Counseling : The Malibu Boys and Girls Club offers in-person and virtual counseling services in both English and Spanish. Intake forms are available online.

: The Malibu Boys and Girls Club offers in-person and virtual counseling services in both English and Spanish. Intake forms are available online. Evacuation Centers: Facilities such as Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village and El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills are providing temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Utilities and Water Safety

Electricity : Southern California Edison (SCE) has implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) across several circuits, including Serra, Nicholas, and Cuthbert. Restoration efforts will begin once conditions are deemed safe.

: Southern California Edison (SCE) has implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) across several circuits, including Serra, Nicholas, and Cuthbert. Restoration efforts will begin once conditions are deemed safe. Gas Service : Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) has temporarily shut off natural gas service to approximately 15,000 customers from Brentwood Country Club to Pepperdine University. Gas restoration requires in-home safety checks.

: Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) has temporarily shut off natural gas service to approximately 15,000 customers from Brentwood Country Club to Pepperdine University. Gas restoration requires in-home safety checks. Boil Water Notice: Residents in areas like Sunset Mesa and Malibu’s coastal neighborhoods are under a mandatory boil water advisory due to a low-pressure event. Authorities recommend boiling water for at least one minute before use or relying on bottled water.

Air Quality Warnings

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has declared unhealthy air quality across northwest coastal Los Angeles County, including Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Residents are urged to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and use air conditioning systems with air filtration. Those venturing outdoors should wear N95 or P100 masks to limit exposure to harmful particles.

Evacuation Orders:

MAL-C11-A: Carbon Canyon, La Costa Beach, Las Flores Creek

MAL-C112-B: Carbon Beach Terrace, Big Rock, Topanga Beach Road

MAL-C112-A: Malibu Colony, Sweetwater Mesa, Serra Retreat (Warning only)

Road Closures:

Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) intersections, including PCH & Carbon and PCH & Topanga Canyon, remain closed. Drivers are advised to treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops.

Animal Shelters

Large animals can be taken to shelters at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank and the Pomona Fairplex. Small animals are being housed at the Agoura Animal Care Center in Agoura Hills.

Misinformation Alert

Authorities have flagged a false social media post suggesting that individuals can join wildfire cleanup crews in California. Officials confirm no such opportunities currently exist and discourage calls to inquire about this misinformation.

Looking Ahead

While improving winds offer some hope, fire officials caution that conditions remain dangerous. Repopulation efforts are unlikely to begin within the next 72 hours, as containment remains low and assessments of impacted structures continue.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels, including Cal Fire and local government websites. For the latest evacuation updates, visit Genasys Emergency Services.

Resources for Impacted Residents:

Family Assistance Center : Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90064. Phone: (310) 837-5186.

: Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90064. Phone: (310) 837-5186. Mental Health Services : Malibu Boys and Girls Club. Emergency Intake Forms: English | Spanish.

: Malibu Boys and Girls Club. Emergency Intake Forms: English | Spanish. Utility Assistance : Southern California Gas: (800) 427-2200 (24/7). Southern California Edison: Visit SCE Outage Center.

: Southern California Gas: (800) 427-2200 (24/7). Southern California Edison: Visit SCE Outage Center. Boil Water Advisory : LACWD Customer Service: (800) 675-4357.

: LACWD Customer Service: (800) 675-4357. Evacuation Zones & Maps : Genasys Emergency Services.

: Genasys Emergency Services. Missing Persons: Call (800) 675-5799 or visit the Red Cross Finding Friends & Family.

This remains a developing story. Check back for further updates on the Palisades Fire.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...