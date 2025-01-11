LA County Windstorm and Firestorm Virtual Update: Jan. 11 at 8 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is holding a virtual emergency update on the region’s ongoing windstorm and firestorm crises. The Palisades Fire, now the largest of six active wildfires in the county, has grown to 21,596 acres with containment at just 11 percent. This rapidly spreading wildfire has triggered significant evacuations, causing widespread destruction and escalating safety concerns as flames edge closer to densely populated areas, including Brentwood and Encino.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, adhere to evacuation orders, and monitor official updates during this critical time.

