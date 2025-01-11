Support our firefighters! Here are a few things that can help…

The Malibu Times
Firefighters battling the Palisades Fire.

The Fire Department could greatly use donations of chapstick, eye drops, sore throat remedies, and antibiotics, as many firefighters are battling throat infections and discomfort caused by the intense smoke and heat while still bravely fighting the fires to protect our communities. If you’d like to support these heroes, donations can be dropped off at Zuma Beach. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant difference in helping them stay healthy and continue their vital work.

A huge thank you to all the firefighters, first responders, emergency crews, and everyone working tirelessly to protect our communities and keep us safe.

