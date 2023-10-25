Fraser Bohm pleads not guilty in deaths of four Pepperdine students

Bail is reduced from $8 million to $4 million

Fraser Michael Bohm of Malibu made his first court appearance Wednesday October 25 in connection with the quadruple fatality on Pacific Coast Highway last week that took four lives. Bohm, 22, pled not guilty to all the charges. He was rearrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, all seniors and sorority sisters at Pepperdine. In a Van Nuys courtroom, prosecutors said Bohm was speeding at 104 miles per hour, well above the 45-mph speed limit when he lost control of his car and careened into parked cars and the four students.

Bohm’s attorney, Michael Kraut, claims Bohm is not responsible for the crash. Kraut told reporters Bohm was being chased by a driver in a road rage incident.

LA District Attorney George Gascon said the new stepped-up charges against the Malibu resident stem from Bohm’s “complete disregard for the life of others.” He was initially charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and now faces an additional four counts of murder. Bohm’s bail was reduced from $8 million to $4 million. Thursday morning defense attorneys are set to argue for even lower bail.

