Calendar for the week of Oct. 26

THURS, OCT. 26

COMMUNITY INPUT DURING LVMCOG MEETING

Malibu community members are invited to give their input on the update of the regional Hazard Mitigation Plan at the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (LVMCOG) virtual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. The LVMCOG includes the cities of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village. Hazard mitigation plans are typically developed as a regional plan since most hazards cross jurisdictional boundaries. Public involvement is a key requirement, and the goal of the meeting is to get input from the public on ways to reduce the impacts of natural disasters and other hazards in our region. During the meeting, results of a recent Risk Survey will be shared and used as a basis for discussion to review the top hazards that concern residents, what preparedness actions they have taken, and most importantly what additional hazard reduction efforts are needed to better safeguard the community. Meeting ID: 815 7212 5459. Passcode: 284420. Join by phone: (669) 900-6833. For more information, contact Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas at (310) 456-2489, ext. 313 or sduenas@malibucity.org.

THURS, OCT. 26

SHEENA EASTON AT PEPPERDINE

Two-time Grammy Award winner Sheena Easton returns to Smothers Theatre for an evening of music and memories with her hits like “We’ve Got Tonight,” “For Your Eyes Only,” and “Almost Over You” on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. Selling more than 20 million records worldwide, Easton was the first and only artist to have top five records on five major Billboard charts. For more information, visit arts.pepperdine.edu.

THURS, OCT. 26

PEPPERDINE SPEAKER SERIES: RABBI ARI BERMAN

Join Pepperdine University on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in Elkins Auditorium for the next installment of the President’s Speaker Series featuring Rabbi Ari Berman, the fifth president of Yeshiva University, as he explores “Challenges and Opportunities of Faith-Based Higher Education Institutions.” For more information, visit engage.pepperdine.edu.

FRI, OCT. 27

GARDENING FOR BIRDS AND BUGS SEMINAR

SMC Malibu is presenting a free seminar, “Gardening for Birds (and Bugs),” with the San Fernando Valley Audubon Society from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This seminar will emphasize how to restore and create bird and insect habitats using native plants suitable for both public and private spaces. Resources will be provided for researching plants, planting tips, maintenance tips, and the appropriate next steps. The seminar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Please visit www.smc.edu/malibu or email malibu@smc.edu for additional information and registration form.

SAT, OCT. 28 & 29

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Topanga Actors Company on Oct. 28 and 29 for Harry Hart-Browne’s adaptation of “The Boy Who Saw True” with Harry. At the Malibu Library at 2 p.m. Free entry. Open seating. Free parking. Appropriate for teens and up. The TAC will also perform at the Topanga Library on Oct. 21 and 22.

SUN, OCT. 29

PUMPKIN CARVING AND HOT COCOA AT THE MALIBU PIER

Stop by The Malibu Pier on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. for pumpkin carving and hot cocoa. While supplies last.

MON, OCT. 30

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Stop by The Malibu Pier for face painting, photo ops, specialty cocktails, and a menu specials on Monday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. for Dia De Los Muertos.

THURS, NOV. 2

MALIBU FOUNDATION REPLANT LOVE

Join Clarins and Malibu Foundation for their fourth annual RePlant Love on November at Juan Bautista De Anza Park. A new exciting iteration of this iniative, focusing on microforests. This microforest, the second in Los Angeles County and the first in the Santa Monica Mountains will also serve as a seed bank, leading to more microforests being planted all around Los Angeles County. To learn more about the event visit replantlove.com.

THURS, NOV. 2

ALL SOULS DAY MASSES

Join Our Lady of Malibu as they commemorate the Faithful Departed on All Souls Day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. mass. Candles will be placed on the altar for those who have passed within the year Nov. 2, 2022, to Nov. 2, 2023. Other names may be written on a list and placed on the altar at the 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. masses on Nov. 2. Email vvespe@olmalibu.org before Sunday evening on Oct. 29.

FRI, NOV. 3

PEPPERDINE GUITAR DEPARTMENT AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening on Friday Nov. 3, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Malibu Library. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings. This event is held in person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request

SAT, NOV. 4

BEACH CLEAN UP WITH MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB

The Malibu Democratic Club will be hosting a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Beach Cleanup begins at 10 a.m. at Dan Blocker Beach, 26000 Pacific Coast Hwy. Then will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Malibu Seafood, 25653 Pacific Coast Highway. (Each person responsible for their own tab.) You can attend one or both activities. RSVP Required at tiny.cc/mdc110423. More Info: Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org.

SAT, NOV. 4

WILDLIFE AND PET SAFETY WORKSHOP

Join Teranga Ranch Urban Wildlife Specialist Dana Stangel to discuss the natural history and behaviors of our local native wildlife on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Discuss wildlife attractants and deterrents, including humane vs. inhumane backyard wildlife deterrents. Learn about the dangers of using rat poison and potential alternatives and how to implement safe practices for wildlife in your backyard or on your hike. Pre-registration required.

SUN, NOV. 5

NATIONAL RECREATION DAY

The Recreation Alliance will be hosting a day of recreation activities such as hiking, yoga, mediation, wine tasting, and a beach cleanup.

Enjoy food, drinks, and music to finish the day celebrating National Recreation Day at Calamigos Beach Club. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-national-recreation-day-tickets-735804419827?aff=oddtdtcreator.

THURS, NOV. 9

CELEBRATE WORLD KINDNESS DAY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for World Kindness Day and to learn about the history of the holiday and how we can show kindness in our own community. We will create “positivity pebbles” with kind words for you to keep or share with loved ones. For ages 5-12. This event is held in person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request.

ONGOING

SEPT. 29 TO OCT. 31

NIGHTS OF THE JACK

LA’s leading immersive event, “Nights of The Jack,” has returned for the sixth year with its legendary mile-long walking trail, immersive scenes, elevated food and beverage experience, and unparalleled lantern art installations. New upgrades this season include interactive AR games, digital video games, AR selfie experiences, and bigger and brighter installations for 30 nights of spooky fun through Halloween. The Halloween experience will run until Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information visit https://nightsofthejack.com.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

