The Palisades Fire Update Jan. 23: 75% Contained, 23,448 Acres Burned

As of Thursday evening, firefighters have achieved 75% containment of the Palisades Fire, which has scorched 23,448 acres in Los Angeles County. However, with strong Santa Ana winds reaching 35-50 MPH overnight and critically low humidity levels, fire conditions remain volatile. A Red Flag Warning will stay in effect until 10:00 a.m. Friday, urging residents to remain cautious and adhere to evacuation orders and road closures.

Ongoing Challenges Amid Exhaustion

Firefighters, already stretched thin from battling multiple wildfires across the region, are now confronting the newly ignited Hughes Fire, which has consumed over 10,000 acres in just two days. As of Thursday evening, it was only 36% contained, according to CalFire.

Efforts to suppress the Palisades Fire continue as crews work tirelessly to improve direct control lines. Aircraft support, including night flyers and reconnaissance helicopters, has been reassigned between the Palisades and Hughes fires to optimize resources.

Repopulation Efforts and Support for Residents

Repopulation for select evacuation zones in Malibu began at noon on Jan. 22, allowing residents to return with proof of residency. Residents must check in daily at the Malibu Pier Parking Lot between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., with a nighttime curfew in effect from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Law enforcement will not provide escorts to individual homes.

City of Malibu’s Town Hall meeting

The City of Malibu’s Town Hall meeting regarding recovery efforts following the Palisades Fire has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 25, at 4 PM. It will take place at the Malibu High School auditorium, located at 30215 Morning View Drive, Malibu, CA 90265.

The meeting will feature updates from key representatives, including the Malibu City Council, local and state agencies, utility providers, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, CalFire, the Department of Insurance, and federal relief organizations.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed at YouTube.com/CityOfMalibu. Note that remote questions and comments will not be accepted; in-person attendance is required for participation.

Federal Assistance and Disaster Relief

California has secured federal assistance, including a Major Disaster Declaration approved by President Biden, to bolster the response to the Palisades Fire. Beginning January 15, two Disaster Resource Centers have been established to support affected residents:

Westside Location : UCLA Research Park West, 10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

: UCLA Research Park West, 10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles Eastside Location: Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

Operating from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily, these centers offer applications for disaster relief.

Family Assistance and Missing Persons

For those seeking loved ones or wishing to confirm their safety, the Red Cross has set up a hotline at (800) 675-5799. A Missing Persons Hotline is also available at (213) 996-1800.

Park Closures and Public Safety

Several state parks remain closed due to fire impacts. Officials urge the public to respect these closures for safety.

Stay Informed

Updates, including operational briefings and photos, can be accessed through the CalFire IMT2 YouTube channel and the Palisades Fire Flickr page. Residents and the general public are encouraged to stay vigilant and informed as conditions evolve.

Fire officials continue to stress the importance of caution during this critical period, thanking the community for its resilience and cooperation in the face of this devastating wildfire.

