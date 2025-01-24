Palisades Fire Update: 77% Contained, 23,448 Acres Burned as of Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:24 a.m.

As of this morning, the Palisades Fire has reached 77% containment, having burned 23,448 acres. Overnight, Santa Ana winds brought gusts of 35-45 mph, but today’s forecast shows improving conditions, with winds shifting from northeast to southwest and increasing humidity expected by afternoon. Despite these changes, the Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 10:00 a.m.

Repopulation Updates for Affected Areas

Evacuation zones have been updated as of 12:00 p.m. PST on Jan. 23. Select zones in Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles are now open for resident-only access:

Los Angeles County Zones : Residents in TOP-U009-A, TOP-U008-B, SSM-U010-A, SSM-U010-B, and MAL-C111-B can return by checking in at the Malibu Pier staging area (23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu) between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Residents in previously repopulated zones may access their homes between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily.

Residents must provide proof of residency, such as a photo ID with their name and address, and follow curfew hours, which remain in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Road Closures and Safety Information

Topanga Canyon Boulevard remains closed between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway, with updates available at LA County Road Closures. Residents are urged to stay vigilant in fire-affected areas, avoid downed power lines, and use caution near trees or poles that may still smolder.

Community Resources and Events

To support recovery efforts, multiple resources are available to residents:

The LA County Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at UCLA Research Park (1080 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles).

is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at UCLA Research Park (1080 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles). A Town Hall Meeting for Malibu residents will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 4:00 p.m. at Malibu High School Auditorium (30215 Morning View Drive). City Council members, utility providers, and state and federal relief agencies will address recovery efforts and answer questions. Livestreaming is available via the City of MalibuYouTube channel.

Fire Safety Reminders

Residents are reminded to stay informed about current fire conditions, use backup generators safely, and take precautions when navigating burn-out areas. For more resources and updates, visit the Palisades Fire Recovery Page.

The containment efforts continue, with fire crews and utility workers remaining on-site to restore infrastructure and mitigate ongoing hazards. Residents returning home are encouraged to review safety checklists provided by CAL FIRE.

Stay safe, stay informed, and support one another as the community begins its recovery.

Palisades Incident Operations Briefing, Jan. 24 at 7 a.m.

