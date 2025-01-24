Malibu Brewing Company joins forces with World Central Kitchen to aid wildfire relief

Locally owned brewery serves thousands of meals to first responders and affected communities

Malibu Brewing Company (MBC), a beloved locally owned craft brewery and eatery, has stepped up in a big way to support individuals affected by the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles County. In partnership with World Central Kitchen (WCK), the restaurant opened as a WCK venue on Jan. 15, located near the Zuma Beach staging area where first responders and contractors gather to organize their efforts.

Since its opening as a relief venue, MBC has provided a diverse and nutritious menu for thousands of people, including first responders, hospital workers, and community members. Co-owner Jill Ahrens shared the impact the partnership has already made in just a few days.

“We’ve served more than 2,000 meals through our partnership with WCK so far,” Ahrens said on Jan. 18. “We’re now doing 800 daily breakfasts at Zuma command starting tomorrow. We just served 60 meals for the Boys & Girls Club in Malibu. We’re also doing meals for hospital workers, community members, and first responders.”

This collaborative effort comes at a critical time, as the wildfires have scorched nearly 40,000 acres of Southern California in just 10 days, leaving many displaced and emergency workers in need of sustenance as they tirelessly battle the blazes.

The power of food in times of crisis

World Central Kitchen, founded in 2010 by renowned chef José Andrés, is no stranger to responding to disasters. The nonprofit uses the power of food to heal communities and provide hope during the darkest times.

“Feeding each other, cooking and eating together, is what makes us human,” Andrés explained. “Food has the power to be the nourishment and hope that we need to pick ourselves up in the darkest times.”

WCK’s mission is to provide fast, effective, and empathetic responses to disasters. Within hours of the fires spreading, WCK mobilized to serve meals at shelters and first responder hubs in affected areas, including Palisades, Pasadena, and Altadena. Through partnerships with local chefs, restaurants, and food trucks, WCK has delivered over 180,000 meals since Jan. 8, with 50 distribution sites now operating across Southern California.

Local heroes joining the effort

MBC’s partnership with WCK exemplifies how local businesses can make a significant impact during crises. As Ahrens emphasized, the brewery is committed to continuing its support for as long as there is a need.

“Our partnership with WCK will continue so long as there is a need,” Ahrens said.

Other local heroes have also stepped up to join the effort. Chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger of Socalo Border Grill were among the first to serve meals in Pasadena, while Chef Daniel Shemtob, who lost his home in the fires, used his Lime Truck to provide thousands of meals to those in need.

High-profile supporters have also lent a hand. California’s first lady Jennifer Newsom, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, helped distribute meals in Pasadena. Jennifer Garner joined Andrés to serve food in the Palisades, her own neighborhood, and Eva Longoria worked with local partners to distribute meals and assist in cleanup efforts.

The wildfire response highlights the growing need for fast and organized relief efforts as climate-fueled disasters become more frequent and intense. WCK’s Climate Disaster Fund aims to address these challenges by supporting communities impacted by extreme weather events.

As the fires continue to affect families, first responders, and entire communities, the work of organizations like WCK and local partners like Malibu Brewing Company underscores the importance of unity and compassion in the face of adversity.

For Ahrens and the team at MBC, the mission is clear: provide nourishment and hope to those who need it most. With thousands of meals already served and plans to continue their efforts, Malibu Brewing Company is proving to be more than a brewery — it’s a vital part of the community’s recovery.

For more information on how to support World Central Kitchen and its wildfire relief efforts, visit wck.org.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...