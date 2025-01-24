Surfer who fights fires 

Rabbi Nachum Shifren donates book proceeds to first responders

Rabbi Nachum Shifren, seen here riding a wave in 2022, is doing his part to help the fire-relief effort.

Like any and all of us who know and love Malibu, Rabbi Nachum Shifren was shaken to his Neshama by the almost-Biblical wind, fire, smoke, destruction, and disruption visited on Malibu by the Palisades Fire of Jan. 7.

A waterman of repute, former long-time LA County lifeguard, world traveler, and North Shore vet, his vibe and spirit projects the classic Malibu character and legacy. Nachum’s love of our fabled point is only matched by his spirit and desire to do what he can during these tragic times.

He wants to do something, and this is how he describes it:

“Every soul surfer now has an opportunity to take an odyssey on an unforgettable tour de force, a triumph of man and sea!’Surfers Who Don’t Surf’ is a collection of poignant vignettes about the majesty and supreme challenge of the ‘Sport of Kings.’

I have decided to donate the entire proceeds of my book — positively reviewed by Sam George, Felipe Pomar, Shaun Tomson, and Gidget (who lost her Palisades house in the fire). I will pay the postage, in order that our Malibu brothers and sisters can know a bit more comfort at this difficult time.”

Rabbi Shifren has chosen the “Stand With the Heroes of the Palisades Fire,” a GoFundMe started by Mavericks surfer and frequent Malibu visitor Luca Padua, and Christian McCaffery, running back for the San Francisco Football 49ers.

To get a $20 copy (postage paid) of “Surfers Who Don’t Surf” and help Bu Back Better, contact Rabbi Shifren at rabbi.shifren@gmail.com or (917) 607-2242. gofund.me/bef0f95a

