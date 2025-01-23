Pacific Palisades Community Council hosts Town Hall via Zoom tonight on Post-Fire Recovery

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will hold a critical Town Hall meeting tonight, Jan. 23 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom to address recovery efforts following the recent devastating fire. The meeting aims to provide the community with substantive updates from key elected officials and discuss the path forward for rebuilding the Palisades.

PPCC President Sue Kohl will open the meeting with a reading of the organization’s mission statement and a brief welcome. The Town Hall will then feature presentations from the following officials, listed in order of appearance:

Mayor Karen Bass

Councilwoman Traci Park

LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin *

* Pali High Principal Dr. Pamela Magee *

* County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath

District Attorney Nathan Hochman

State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin

State Senator Ben Allen

U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman

(*Newly confirmed speakers)

Following their remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to the officials via the meeting’s chat feature. Questions may be directed to specific speakers or addressed to all participants. In the interest of time, duplicate questions will be consolidated, and attendees are encouraged to submit respectful and constructive inquiries.

The PPCC emphasizes the importance of focusing discussions on the community’s immediate needs and expectations from government agencies as recovery efforts continue.

Message from PPCC President Sue Kohl:

“There are no words to express our sorrow at the devastation of our beloved community.

We will hold a special meeting on Jan. 23 for a debriefing with our key elected representatives. There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions in the chat. For the meeting format and list of the speakers, see 1/23/25 Special Meeting Format.

See information about fire recovery and updates at Palisades Fire Information / Updates.

We thank our dedicated first responders for their heroic efforts to fight the catastrophic Palisades Fire.

Palisades Strong!

Sue Kohl, President

Zoom Link

This Town Hall represents an essential step in uniting the Palisades community and its leadership to rebuild and recover together. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your voice heard and gain valuable insights into the road ahead.

