Residents Begin Returning Home as Malibu Evacuation Zones Reopen

Proof of Residency Required and Safety Precautions in Place as Recovery Efforts Continue

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, repopulation was authorized for specific evacuation zones in Malibu, allowing residents to return to their homes under carefully controlled conditions. The move comes as local authorities and emergency response teams work to ensure safety, security, and a smooth transition for those affected by recent evacuations.

Proof of residency is required at checkpoints, ensuring that only verified residents gain access to the restricted areas. This measure is part of ongoing efforts to maintain order and protect vulnerable zones during the recovery process.

The Malibu Times spoke with Christopher Freeman, Los Angeles County CERT Coordinator, about the repopulation process and the role of emergency response teams.

“Right now, we’re assisting with repopulation entry,” Freeman explained. “We’re giving everyone a safety briefing as they progress back to their homes, which are being opened up by zones. Residents are allowed to return as zones become accessible, starting with Zone 1 through Zone 3, and now moving to additional zones.”

Each returning resident is provided with a tote bag containing essential safety supplies. “Inside the tote bag is a Tyvek suit, mask, respirator, gloves, and goggles,” Freeman said. “These items ensure residents can safely process their homes. We’re also supplying water, food, a hot meal, and other basic necessities to assist them during this transition.”

The efforts to assist residents during this challenging time extend beyond professional emergency services. Freeman highlighted the invaluable contributions of volunteers, including members of CERT and the Red Cross.

“CERT is assisting alongside the Red Cross,” Freeman said. “Both are volunteer organizations comprised of men and women who take time off from their regular lives to help. They’ve undergone 30 hours of training, and many have pursued additional certifications to provide skilled assistance during emergencies.”

To maintain order and safety, a curfew remains in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. Freeman clarified the importance of adhering to these restrictions. “Residents are encouraged to complete their activities during the designated hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Once the curfew begins, law enforcement will strictly enforce the rules,” he said.

Residents must check in at the Malibu Pier Parking Lot, located at 23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily. During the check-in process, residents must present a photo ID that includes their name, photo, and physical address. After completing check-in, residents proceed independently to their homes from designated traffic control points.

Gabriel Etcheverry, a Fire Safety Liaison and retired fire captain, shared additional details about the coordinated response efforts.

“I work in public safety for the city of Malibu, and I’m here to support this effort,” Etcheverry said. “The city has prepared emergency supply bags, which have been augmented by organizations like the Red Cross. Our role is to ensure the process runs smoothly.”

Etcheverry explained that the entire operation is being managed by CAL FIRE’s incident management team based at Zuma Beach. “CAL FIRE is making all determinations,” he said. “Yesterday, three zones were opened for escorted access. Today, a fourth zone has been added. After residents check in and verify their residency, sheriffs escort them to their designated areas.”

When asked about the community’s needs, Etcheverry emphasized the importance of communication. “The biggest need during times like this is information,” he said. “Our Emergency Operations Center has been running 24 hours a day to disseminate updates. However, all information must first come from the fire command team before being shared across our social media platforms.”

Red Cross Assistance and Zone Updates

The Red Cross has been instrumental in supporting the repopulation process, working closely with local authorities and volunteers. They have provided supplies and resources to ease the transition for returning residents.

The following zones have been cleared for repopulation:

MAL-C111-A : Carbon Canyon, Carbon Beach East, La Costa Beach, La Costa (hillside), Las Flores Creek

: Carbon Canyon, Carbon Beach East, La Costa Beach, La Costa (hillside), Las Flores Creek MAL-C112-B : Carbon Beach Terrace, Carbon Beach

: Carbon Beach Terrace, Carbon Beach RMB-U030-B: Unincorporated LA County, Piuma Road, Upper Malibu Creek

Zones still under evacuation orders include:

MAL-C111-B: Las Flores Mesa, Eastern Malibu, Big Rock, Las Tunas Beach, Topanga Beach Road

Several other zones, including MAL-C112-C, MAL-113, MAL-C114, and MCR-UO21-B, have returned to normal status with no restrictions in place.

Residents are urged to exercise caution when re-entering their properties. Infrastructure repairs and service restoration are ongoing, and hazards may still be present. Safety equipment provided at check-in should be used to minimize exposure to hazardous substances.

For detailed maps and multilingual resources, residents can visit the official Malibu evacuation updates page. Additional questions can be directed to the Malibu Emergency Operations Center at (310) 456-2489.

As repopulation efforts progress, staying informed is critical. Local authorities will continue to release updates on evacuation statuses and safety protocols. Residents are encouraged to monitor announcements through official channels and adhere to all guidelines to ensure a safe and orderly return to their homes.

The repopulation of Malibu marks a significant step in the community’s recovery, showcasing the resilience of its residents and the dedication of volunteers and emergency responders. Together, these efforts demonstrate the strength and unity that define Malibu’s spirit.

Content Editor Samantha Bravo contributed to the article.

