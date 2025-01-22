Malibu and Palisades residents prepare for debris removal and rainfall risks

Governor’s executive orders expedite hazardous materials cleanup as property owners brace for flooding, mudslides, and erosion control

Malibuites and their Palisades neighbors impacted by the Palisades Fire and those affected by the Franklin Fire in early December need to remove debris from their property caused by the disasters. Further, to the extent possible, many landowners hope to act proactively to protect both their charred hillsides and landscapes and structures from suffering landslides and mudslides.

Building on his Jan. 12 executive order to direct fast action to clear debris from the affected areas to mitigate any damages that could be caused by mudslides and flooding when rains come, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 15 signed an executive order authorizing the Environmental Protection Agency to begin Phase 1 of hazardous waste removal. By the next day, EPA officials were on the ground assessing properties and starting the staging work to begin hazardous household waste removal. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has allocated $100 million to the EPA to begin this work.

The executive order allows highly specialized hazmat teams to remove explosive and highly toxic materials immediately after receiving a safety clearance from emergency officials. Specifically, debris removal teams will clean up pesticides, propane tanks, and batteries in both conventional and electric vehicles. This is the first and most complex phase of debris removal. After that task is accomplished, remaining structural debris removal can be addressed.

Speaking at a news conference on Jan. 14, Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works, stated that it is not a question of if, but when rains could cause debris flows.

Pestrella noted that areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires “suffered watershed damage and burn to such significance that we expect massive debris flows when it rains.” Noting that rain is forecasted for later this month, he also stated that L.A. County Public Works is moving quickly to develop plans to hold back debris from vast burn scars while shoring up neighborhood flood control systems.

The U.S. Forest Service, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles and state and local emergency response teams are collaborating to prepare for upcoming rains.

“All areas within and downstream of the burned areas will be at risk,” said Jayme Labor, NWS senior service hydrologist, adding that a burn scar generally takes between five to seven years to recover from a wildfire.

Fire debris cleanup prohibited pending hazardous materials assessments and removal

Removal of fire debris will be accomplished in two phases. On Jan. 15, Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Mantu Davis issued an order prohibiting the cleanup or removal of debris from critical fire areas, including both the Palisades and Eaton fire areas, until hazardous materials inspections are conducted.

A statement issued by Davis emphasized that fire debris, ash, and dirt from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals, and other hazardous substances. Exposure to those toxic materials can occur when one inhales ash and fire dust particles, there is contact with skin or a contamination of drinking water supplies. Improper handling or disposal of fire debris increases such risks throughout the community, endangering residents, workers, and the environment, the statement said.

Hazardous materials assessments must precede debris removal

The first phase of the debris removal process will consist of a hazardous materials assessment of all burned properties by the Los Angeles County Fire Health and Hazardous Materials Certified Unified Program Agency in conjunction with state and federal agencies, Davis’s statement clarified. The assessment will help to determine the fire debris removal process for an individual parcel or area.

The second step will be the debris cleanup, removal, and disposal which will be operated by the state and federal governments, or property owners can opt to hire contractors to perform that step after an assessment, the statement explained.

Several area resources can provide sage advice to assist homeowners as they remove debris. Ready.lacounty.gov is a good resource to learn the basics. Importantly, the first decision a landowner must make is whether to acquiesce inhaving the EPA or another government agency remove debris or to hire his own contractor to perform the work.

Debris removal by property owners

The City of Malibu provides a debris removal program to help residents. Prior to any debris removal, residents must complete the Local Fire Debris Removal Program application. For those impacted by the Franklin Fire, residents can send the form to franklinfire@malibucity.org or take the form to City Hall. Information is forthcoming concerning details regarding applications for debris removal pertaining to the Palisades Fire.

Notably, the application and its appended information is comprehensive, and landowners must use licensed contractors.A work plan and reports outline must be submitted to the city informing how an owner proposes to perform the work, and the process also specifically addresses removal of trees — often the city biologist must approve such removal.Franklin Fire victims must fill out this application: caloes.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/Recovery/Applicant-Briefings/FACT-SHEET-Franklin-Fire-FM-5548-Los-Angeles-County.pdf. The city will be providing an application for Palisades Fire victims soon.

Residents are advised to visit City Hall at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road on Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. When the HHW inspection is completed, the city will inform owners, whereupon they can have trash dumpsters delivered to their property. One can refer to the city’s Permitted Waste Haulers list for available options. The list is at malibucity.org.

Preparing for flooding and debris flow

For those affected property owners who want to address possible flooding and debris flow after a wildfire, the Department of Public Works in Los Angeles County has a free homeowner’s guide to provide details regarding dealing with flooding, soil erosion prevention, mudslides, and debris flow after a wildfire. The Guide is available online.

The department notes that debris, including rocks, soil, mud, trees or vegetation can be transported by stormwaters and can contain sufficient strength to destroy or move objects such as cars and buildings in their path.

Sandbags and KRails

Of course, those with properties that are most impacted by fire must also prepare for flooding using additional strategies as well.

“Sandbags are great but when an entire mountain slope is denuded, I also resort to KRails,” said Kirby Kotler, a resident of West Malibu who dealt with such concerns after the Woolsey Fire.

The Department’s Guide sets forth detailed information about how to fill and place sandbags, which when properlypositioned can redirect storm and debris flows away from homes, barns and other structures. Deflection devices and door and window protection tips are provided.

“Concrete block walls that are designed and built to withstand loads caused by water and debris are excellent for protection and durability and, in many cases such walls can be adapted to become part of the landscaping,” The Department’s Guide advises, noting that the placement of slope bench drains along hillsides is also helpful to protect against flooding. To the extent possible, watersheds in and near properties should be seeded and watered because doing so also helps control water flow.

When revegetation works best

“A person doesn’t want pounding rain to hit exposed soil directly,” said Chris Loguidice, owner of Environmental Tree Care in Malibu. “The best thing to do to mitigate rainfall on barren soil is to net hillsides with big rolls of netting or to cover them with hay or yard waste.”

Reiff Anawalt, owner of Malibu Hardware & Supply, noted that jute netting is ideal for erosion control and is ideal forsoil, slope, and bank stability.

February is traditionally a heavy rain month in Malibu, Loguidice stated: “I never suggest removing plants right away after a fire as most plants are not burned all the way through to the roots and, if left alone, the root structure and stumps generate new plants.”

If property owners are bothered by unsightly charred plants, he suggests cutting off the top of the affected plants and putting them into clumps, which he notes will provide excellent fertilizer.

When it comes to planting trees and shrubs, Loguidice emphasized that native plants are best.

“The only genuine native plant is the coastal oak tree, the trees with the round leaves that are throughout the Santa Monica mountains,” he said. “Other trees that work well include the Toyons and Lemonberry. It is wisest to select species that are drought resistant and deep-rooted as that helps to stabilize a slope.”

The County’s Guide also sets forth plant options advocated by the County’s Forestry Division, advising that property owners select plants, shrubbery, ground cover, and grasses that are fire resistant, low maintenance, readily available, and effective for erosion control.

Selections for new shrub plantings may include Aaron’s Beard, California Fuchsia, Carmel Creeper, Creeping Rosemary, Creeping Sage, Dwarf Coyote Brush, Green Lavender-Cotton, Gray Lavender-Cotton and Point Reyes Ceanothus.

Selections for ground cover planting may include Bearberry Manzanita, Trailing African Daisies, Sunrose, and Wooly Yarrow. Red Fescue and Bird’s Foot Trefoil are the best grasses to plant.

Overall, property owners must employ several strategies to prepare for seasonal rains and to deal with soil and hillside erosion.

