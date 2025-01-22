Surfing community in Malibu, Palisades, and beyond rallies to support fire victims

Becker Surfboards hosts wildfire relief as Malibu Surfing Association, SeaNSoul back victims and first responders

“Please come from Malibu, Topanga and Pacific Palisades and get what you need!” The Malibu Surfing Association posted on Nextdoor, inviting fire victims to a wildfire relief event on Jan. 18 hosted by Becker Surfboards in central Malibu. “We will have water, food, clothes, diapers, pet food, toiletries, and other supplies!”

And come they did — families, single people, and small groups of neighbors, all in need of all things one uses in life. There was something for everyone and an array of volunteers to help in any way they could.

“Our family motto always has been, ‘Life goes on!’” fire victim Stephen Gapido commented matter-of-factly as he sorted through the various offerings of clothing, shoes, and other apparel.

“The Malibu Surfing Association put this event together and we have received donations from surf shops from San Diego all the way to the border with Oregon,” said Karon Pardue, co-president of the Malibu Surfing Association.“Santa Cruz Longboards, Union, Doheny, Winding Sea, Ventura Surf Club and Ventura Surfboards, Bug Lams, Jack’sSurf Shops, Ozzy Pedro Point Surf Shop, and Jose Barahona Surfshop in Huntington — those are some of the primary donors, as well as the Grace Fisher Foundation.”

Dr. Erin Foster offered crisis counseling, Goodland Gardens and Tutti Farms provided produce, Habana Cafe brought lunch for all of the volunteers, and a private chef who wished to remain anonymous brought lunch for the community.

There were generous donations, including beauty supplies from Pacific Beauty, chargers and phone accessories from T-Mobile, lanterns, flashlights, and batteries from the Church of Scientology volunteer ministers and the surfing and skateboard and surfing Scientologists group, and gift cards from various vendors.

“I’ve been surfing for 70 years — I bought my first board in 1952 and I have been a MSA board member for 45 years,” Gary Stellern said. “MSA is the oldest longboard surfing club and it was established in 1961. And our co-president, Karon, is the brainchild of this wonderful event.”

Mitch Taylor, manager of Becker, oversaw his shop and commented about the event.

“MSA mobilized right after the fire and I honestly think that this event means much more than people getting free stuff,” he said. “It’s therapeutic for those affected by the fire to get out in public as many of them have had no power, internet, or gas, and socializing helps them feel normal again. The fact that we are giving away surfboards helps people feel that they can start to emerge from the terrible disaster in some small way.”

One who has lived in Malibu and fire-prone areas in Southern California immediately recognizes the dazed look and pained expressions of those who have suffered through an enormously disastrous fire.

Amidst the shopping for everything from toiletries to surf clothes, from backpacks to sunglasses, even those who are grief stricken from fire-related losses smiled joyfully as little Phoebe Cook, 2, decided to try out a skateboard that was made available to attendees.

Volunteer Taryn Edwards paused to reflect on the event.

“It’s times like these that bring the community together,” she said. “Fires affect everyone and it’s such a paradox to see people load up their Mercedes with just the basics they need for life — the fires affected those who own Chanel bags just as it did homeless people.”

As attendees returned to their cars crossing the parking lot, they were given knapsacks by T-Mobile volunteers.

“We’re providing a packet with essential phone and internet things such as a car adapter, universal cables, and a helmet with a light for those who have no electricity,” said Aaron Millstein, a T-Mobile store manager who helps with emergency response. “We’ve also turned on our Starlink direct-to-cellphones feature for all of our customers during these disasters and we’re ensuring all our towers have live generators as well.”

When the going gets tough, the surfing communities get going

“We have given away our entire inventory to fire victims,” said John Kozlowski, co-owner of SeaNSoul. “We have been doing this for more than a week and we were blessed to be able to do this through a local Malibu customer of our store, a benefactor who chooses to remain anonymous.”

Giving to others who have lost everything has humbled Kozlowski. “We have helped so many families that came to us saying they have lost everything,” he said. “We have been able to provide them with top quality products, including clothing and apothecary products from our store. It’s been such a gratifying experience for us.”

Kozlowski explained that SeaNSoul set up as an outpost to take in donations of clothing and household goods, kids and baby clothes, toys, car seats, etc.

“Essentially, we gave them all the things that people need immediately. We got a large semi truck full of donations from Northern California,” he said. “We also set up SeaNSoul’s coffee cart to provide all of the first responders with a free cup of coffee.”

Sharing a photo depicting himself with several packages he delivered to a family of six that lost everything, Kozlowski stated, “All they had for a family of six was a tiny suitcase the size that flight attendants us. They were over the moon and so excited to have some clothes and a little dignity again.”

