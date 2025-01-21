Palisades Fire continues devastating impact on Malibu  

Firefighting progress continues as death toll rises, structures lost, air quality worsens, and recovery starts

The Palisades Fire continues to have a devastating impact on Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and nearby regions in Los Angeles County. Firefighters have made significant progress, with the blaze now 65% contained. As of Tuesday at 6:32 p.m., the fire has burned 23,448 acres, and the death toll has tragically reached at least 10 people. The destruction of homes and businesses is expected to grow as firefighting efforts persist in the affected areas.

Local air quality is rapidly deteriorating due to windblown dust and ash from the fire, prompting an air quality advisory, which was in effect until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents are urged to stay vigilant, follow evacuation orders, and avoid entering impacted areas, as many roads remain closed to allow firefighters and utility teams to carry out their work.

Utility companies are collaborating closely with firefighting crews to repair damaged infrastructure, including downed power lines and fallen trees. These efforts are critical to restoring power and clearing roads for the safe return of displaced residents. In many cases, the damage caused by the fire is still being assessed, with many infrastructure challenges yet to be addressed.

One notable advancement in firefighting is the use of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) to detect and track the fire’s spread. UAS teams are vital in gathering intelligence on areas of concern, helping firefighting crews make better-informed decisions. However, officials have warned that flying drones near fire zones is not only dangerous but illegal. Unauthorized UAS activity could result in fines up to $75,000 and up to a year of incarceration, highlighting the importance of compliance with federal and local laws during emergency operations.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Malibu City Council convened a special meeting to formally ratify the city’s Emergency Declaration in response to the fire. All council members attended, except for Councilmember Steve Uhring. The meeting included an update from Assistant City Manager Joseph Toney, who outlined the latest developments in the city’s response efforts. Mayor Doug Stewart followed with an overview of the city’s actions during the fire, emphasizing ongoing efforts to assist residents and manage recovery operations. While progress was discussed, concerns were raised by residents, particularly regarding the city’s website technical issues and the absence of city staff from City Hall. Several residents voiced these concerns during the public comment period, with answers expected at the Town Hall meeting scheduled for Jan. 21. However, the meeting was canceled due to a power outage, and now rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m.. It will take place at the Malibu High School auditorium, located at 30215 Morning View Drive, Malibu.

The meeting will feature updates from key representatives, including the Malibu City Council, local and state agencies, utility providers, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, CalFire, the Department of Insurance, and federal relief organizations. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed at YouTube.com/CityOfMalibu. Remote questions and comments will not be accepted; in-person attendance is required for participation.

As the fire continues to wreak havoc, confirmed damage reports show that 6,051 structures have been destroyed, with 788 others suffering damage. These numbers are expected to rise as assessments continue. The most severely impacted communities include Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Brentwood, and Topanga. While some evacuation zones have been opened, residents are required to present valid photo identification for re-entry.

Despite significant strides in controlling both the Palisades and Eaton fires, evacuation orders remain in effect in several areas. Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety and urged returning residents to wear N95 masks to protect themselves from airborne toxins.

“This work is extensive, it is complicated, and it is essential to understand this is not returning to normal,” Horvath stated. “Utility infrastructure throughout the fire-impacted region is damaged, and time is needed to address these issues effectively.”

Evacuation orders will only be lifted once areas are deemed safe for re-entry. A curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in effect for evacuation zones, with residents temporarily allowed to retrieve essential items and being advised to leave promptly after doing so.

In addition to managing the fire, authorities are conducting search and rescue operations. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna addressed the public on Thursday, confirming that rescue teams are focusing on areas where victims may be found. “There are areas we are holding because we believe there may be deceased victims there. Please be patient with us,” Luna stated.

The business community is also facing significant challenges due to the wildfires. In response, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced an extension for business tax filings. The deadline has been pushed from Feb. 28 to Apr. 14, offering much-needed relief to businesses struggling to recover.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is also offering disaster loans to businesses impacted by the fire to assist with repairs and recovery costs. An in-person recovery center has been set up at UCLA Research Park to aid both residents and business owners as they navigate the recovery process.

As firefighters continue to make progress in containing the Palisades Fire, the road to recovery will be long and difficult. Officials are working tirelessly to secure containment and assess the full extent of the damage. As recovery efforts continue, community support and resilience will be crucial in rebuilding lives and ensuring that future safety measures are put in place.

Resources for Affected Residents

Emergency Hotlines:

Malibu EOC Public Hotline: (310) 456-2489

(310) 456-2489 Southern California Edison Outage Info: SCE Outage Map

SCE Outage Map SoCalGas Customer Support: 1-800-427-2200

Mental Health Services:

City Updates:

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, prioritize safety, and leverage available resources as the region navigates this crisis. Updates will continue to be shared through official channels.

