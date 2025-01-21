Palisades Fire: Malibu Town Hall Meeting Rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 25

The City of Malibu’s Town Hall meeting regarding recovery efforts following the Palisades Fire has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 25, at 4 PM. It will take place at the Malibu High School auditorium, located at 30215 Morning View Drive, Malibu, CA 90265.

The meeting will feature updates from key representatives, including the Malibu City Council, local and state agencies, utility providers, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, CalFire, the Department of Insurance, and federal relief organizations.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed at YouTube.com/CityOfMalibu. Note that remote questions and comments will not be accepted; in-person attendance is required for participation.

